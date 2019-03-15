This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 March, 2019
Drinan double delivers Waterford win over Pat's

Chris Forrester was left frustrated at the RSC this evening.

By Brendan White Friday 15 Mar 2019, 9:57 PM
File photo of Drinan celebrating with avid McDaid and Gary Comerford.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Waterford FC 2

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

A BRACE FROM Aaron Drinan fired Waterford FC to a 2-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at the RSC on Friday night.

Drinan scored in both halves to give Alan Reynolds side a deserved return to winning ways.

St Patrick’s Athletic started brightest and Dean Clarke and Chris Forrester both had good chances but Waterford FC keeper Matthew Connor made an excellent double save.

Scott Twine was first to threaten for the home side but his strike on his weaker left foot was saved by Brendan Clarke.

Chris Forrester shot straight at Connor before Aaron Drinan failed to get a touch on Zack Elbouzedi’s curling cross. But Drinan went one better on 18 minutes. Kevin Lynch’s free kick wasn’t cleared properly and Aaron Drinan headed beyond Clarke in the St Pats goal.

Clarke was busy afterwards saving well from Drinan and Scott Twine before Zack Elbouzedi struck the post as Waterford finished the half strongly. Clarke then saved from Lunney before Drinan made it 2-0.

Lunney broke from midfield and raced toward goal. Aaron Drinan made the supporting run and made no mistake from six yards to double the lead when played in by Lunney.

St Pats looked like they’d got back into the game just past the hour mark. Mikey Drennan finished well after Brandon Miele has struck the bottom of the post but referee Paul McLaughlin blew for offside.

Harry Kenny’s side had big shouts for a penalty turned down with ten minutes on the clock but referee McLoughlin waved play on.

Mikey Drennan came close to halving the deficit in stoppage time but he shot over the crossbar as Waterford ran out for a 2-0 win.

WATERFORD FC: Matthew Connor, Rory Feely, Maxi Kouogun, Damien Delaney, Kevin Lynch, JJ Lunney, Bastien Héry (Shane Duggan 46), Karolis Chvedukas (Georgie Poynton 56), Zack Elbouzedi, Aaron Drinan, Scott Twine (Izzy Akinade 81)

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Brendan Clarke, Simon Madden, Lee Desmond, Kevin Toner, Ian Bermingham, Jamie Lennon, Brandon Miele (Darragh Markey 73), Chris Forrester (David Webster 67), Dean Clarke (Gary Shaw 67) Mikey Drennan, Rhys McCabe

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

