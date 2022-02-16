Drive to Survive is coming back: Netflix confirms date for Season 4 launch

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, left, found his team locked in an absorbing battle with Christian Horner's Red Bull.

“TOTO, IT’S CALLED a motor race… we went car racing.”

Good news, Formula One fans — Drive to Survive will return to Netflix next month with a brand-new season reliving one of the most exciting drivers’ championships in the sport’s history.

Netflix confirmed today that season four of their beloved fly-on-the-wall documentary series will launch on 11 March — one week ahead of the new F1 season.

Season Four will have 10 episodes which promises “unprecedented access” to the thrills and spills of the epic battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, culminating in the unforgettable last-lap showdown between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.

