Drogheda fail in appeal against ban on fans attending Shamrock Rovers game

DROGHEDA UNITED HAVE failed in their bid to get a ban on their fans attending their next away game, against Shamrock Rovers, overturned.

The ban came as a result of crowd disturbances in the recent Louth derby with Dundalk at Oriel Park, where a match official was struck with a pyrotechnic.

Drogheda appealed the decision to ban their fans attending the game with Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on 20 October, but their penalty has not overturned.

“An Independent Appeal Committee of the FAI has today rejected Drogheda United FC’s appeal to have their spectators banned from attending their next away fixture against Shamrock Rovers on 20 October at Tallaght Stadium,” the FAI said in a statement.

“This ban follows an incident where a match official was struck by a pyrotechnic during the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture between Dundalk and Drogheda United at Oriel Park on 29 September.

“The FAI acknowledges the great work carried out by League of Ireland clubs in relation to spectator misconduct and recognises that this behaviour is by a minority of individuals.

“However, the FAI maintains a strict zero tolerance approach towards spectator misconduct and is committed to ensuring that League of Ireland matches remain a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.”