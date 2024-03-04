Weir the matchwinner as Drogs get off the mark with win over Bohs

Drogheda United 2

Bohemians 1

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

BOHEMIANS ARRIVED AT Weavers Park without any travelling supporters and left hours later with no points either as Walsall-bound Evan Weir was the matchwinner for Drogheda United.

Kevin Doherty’s team earned their first points of the season courtesy of Danny Grant’s own goal and Weir’s long range free kick early in the second half.

The left back will join English side Walsall in the summer, having signed for Drogheda’s sister-club in the off-season, only to be loaned back to the Drogs until June.

His impact will be crucial going forward, as it has been so far. His goal was his second of the season, both from dead ball situations. On a day when the club announced they have bought back their old stadium from the FAI – and rivals Dundalk were trounced a short hop up the M1 – this win was all the sweeter.

James Clarke, an ex-Drogheda favourite himself, scored a consolation for Bohs shortly after the hour mark. What will irk Declan Devine is how his team then failed to turn the screw on the hosts. Bar Andrew Wogan producing a save to deny Adam McDonnell, their attacking output was minimal.

In fact it was Drogheda through Zishim Bawa, Darragh Markey and Ryan Brennan that could have added to their tally. Bohs arrived on Boyneside with a supporter ban in place after Cian Byrne was hit by a flare by his own supporters 10 days ago.

They could at least take some solace from the record on the Windmill Road. In their 12 previous visits, they had lost just once. They had beaten Drogheda four times last season too, including en route to the FAI Cup Final.

Past glories count for little now however. Drogheda were full value for the win in front of 2,047 mostly home fans. Hayden Cann, Adam Foley and Darragh Markey all went close to opening the scoring before the Gypsies did it for them.

Danny Grant, marking space at the near post, headed Evan Weir’s corner into his own net under no pressure from an opposition player. Only he will know what was running through his head.

Weir’s 40-yard free kick doubled the advantage early in the second half. He arrowed a ball into the area, which the Bohs defence allowed to bounce before it beat Kacper Chorazka.

Clarke’s goal was well taken indeed. Wogan failed to adequately deal with a corner and Clarke managed to contort himself and finish with his back to goal. But that didn’t stir Bohs in any real sense.

Drogheda instead finished strongly and could have increased their lead were it not for some wayward finishing and some Chorazka saves late in the day.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Hayden Cann, Jack Keaney, Evan Weir; Gary Deegan, Oisin Gallagher; Adam Foley (Warren Davis, 62), Darragh Markey, Zishim Bawa; Frantz Pierrot (Ryan Brennan, 71).

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Michael Lilander, Cian Byrne, Aboubacar Keita (Declan McDaid, 85), Jordan Flores; Adam McDonnell, Brian McManus (Dayle Rooney, 52), James Clarke; Daniel Grant (Dylan Connolly, 62), Martin Miller (James Akintunde, 62); Sten Reinkort (Filip Piszczek, 46).

Referee: Gavin Colfer