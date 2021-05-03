Injury-time header sees Drogheda grab unlikely point against Bohs

Drogheda United 1

Bohemians 1

Brendan Graham reports from Head in the Game Park

A 93RD MINUTE James Clarke header saw Drogheda United earn an unlikely point in a 1-1 draw against Bohs this afternoon at Head in the Game Park.

A composed finish on the hour mark from Liam Burt gave Keith Long’s side the lead and it looked to be the winner as the clock ticked down only for Clarke to ensure a share of the spoils with his close range header late on.

It only took sixty seconds for the opening chance of the game and a good one it was too for Bohs. Dawson Devoy picked the ball off Daniel O’Reilly before advancing to the edge of the box and launching an effort just over the bar.

Keith Long’s side began the game with a real bite and intensity to their play. Breslin had an effort close to goal running onto a Georgie Kelly pass. Breslin kept his effort low but Odumosu saved well to deny the left back.

An interception from Gary Deegan allowed Chris Lyons a chance to test Talbot in the Bohs goal for the first time in the game. Lyons did well to turn past Cornwall and get his shot away but he pulled it too much with the ball drifting harmlessly wide.

Moments later, a loose pass at the back from Rob Cornwall allowed Mark Doyle to nick the ball past Cornwall with the goal at his mercy but a heavy touch saw the ball run too far ahead of him and into the arms of Talbot.

Bohs took the lead on the hour mark courtesy of Liam Burt. A sublime diagonal ball chipped over the top from Dawson Devoy allowed Burt to nick the ball over Odumosu and give his side the lead.

The impressive Devoy should have doubled the lead for Bohs with just two minutes remaining. A deft touch from Keith Ward left Omochere racing free down the wing. Omochere cut inside Massey before laying it into the path of Devoy who pulled his shot wide.

As the game ticked towards the 94th minute Drogheda were level. A looping corner from Brown right in on top of the crowded box was headed low past Talbot from close range to level the game in the dying moments.

Drogheda United: David Odumosu; James Brown, Daniel O’Reilly, Ryan O’Shea (James Clarke 74), Dane Massey; Killian Phillips, Darragh Markey (Brandon Bermingham 78), Luke Heeney (Jake Hyland 58), Gary Deegan; Mark Doyle, Chris Lyons

Bohemians: James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Rob Cornwall, James Finnerty, Anto Breslin; Keith Buckley, Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney (Promise Omochere 63), Tyreke Wilson (Keith Ward 63); Liam Burt (Jack Moylan 83), Georgie Kelly