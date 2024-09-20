Drogheda beat Bohs to end 360-day wait for away win

Bohemian FC 0

Drogheda United 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

DROGHEDA UNITED ENDED their near year-long wait for an away win in the league with a backs-to-the-wall victory at Dalymount Park.

It had been a long 360-day wait for three points on the road and thanks to a first half Frantz Pierrot strike, The Drogs not only put the unwanted record to bed but earned a massive three points in their battle to avoid automatic relegation. Simultaneously, they forced their hosts to look over their shoulder in the dreaded relegation play-off battle.

It was the visitors who started the game much livelier, with their direct style of play to the powerful front two causing all sorts of problems from the off.

Frantz Pierrot could have put his side ahead within the first quarter-of-an-hour only to be denied by a brave last-ditch Leigh Kavanagh tackle.

James Clarke responded with a chance of his own to lift the home fans as the game began to finally open up.

Midway through the first half, on-loan Walsall hitman James Taylor spurned a glorious chance to put his side in front following a mix-up at the back but saw his lob from distance sail just wide over the recovering Kacper Chorazka.

Minutes later, the breakthrough finally came as the visitors got the goal their impressive start deserved. Following another bout of pressure, Elicha Ahui’s long ball was cleverly headed down by Andrew Quinn and the Haitian Pierrot was on-hand to volley home from close range.

Pierrot was desperately unlucky not to double his tally when he showed great strength to roll Kavanagh and race clear, but saw his low strike across goal come back off the foot of the post and across goal away to safety.

With one defeat in their last nine, and an upturn in recent performances, the home side and their fans looked stunned, but created two gilt-edged chances to level just before the break. Ex-Drogheda man James Clarke found himself free in the area but from six-yards out, somehow got his angles all wrong and headed the ball off target. And on the half-time whistle, another former Drog, Dayle Rooney, did almost the same thing as he latched onto Jordan Flores’ inviting cross from the left but again, couldn’t find the net from close range.

James Clarke of Bohemians reacts. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

As expected, the home side came out flying out for the second half. Archie Meekison was brilliantly denied by a sea of bodies following a chaotic goalmouth scramble as wave after wave of Bohs’ attacks were met by a resolute Boynesider backline.

But with 20-minutes remaining, the 4,275 in attendance were stunned into silence when substitute Alex Greive somehow fluffed his lines with one of the misses of the season.

Dawson Devoy was initially played clean through by Ross Tierney but was denied sharply by ex-Bohs man Luke Dennison. The rebound fell kindly to Grieve and, with the goal at his mercy, the New Zealand native somehow screwed his shot over the bar from just a few yards out.

Although the home side threw the kitchen sink at the visitors, there was no equaliser incoming throughout one-way traffic for the remainder of proceedings.

Kevin Doherty et al will be looking for further home comforts now as they quickly turn their attention to their massive game in hand over relegation rivals Dundalk. They welcome Galway United to Weaver’s Park on Monday night, looking to gain further ground on Bohs while extending the gap over their Louth neighbours.

Bohemian FC: Kacper Chorazka; Liam Smith, Leigh Kavanagh (Jevon Mills, 35’), Cian Byrne, Jordan Flores (Paddy Kirk, 71’); Dayle Rooney, Archie Meekison (James Akintunde, 71’), Dawson Devoy, Danny Grant (Declan McDaid, 71’); Ross Tierney, James Clark (Alex Greive, 61’)

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Elicha Ahui, Andrew Quinn, David Webster, Conor Kane; Shane Farrell (Gary Deegan, 90+1’), Ryan Brennan, James Bolger, Darragh Markey; Frantz Pierrot, Douglas James-Taylor (Adam Foley, 65’)

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).