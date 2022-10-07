93rd-minute goal sees Drogheda stun 10-man Bohs and seal first win in five games

A CHORUS OF boos from the Jodi Stand greeted the final whistle as a 93rd-minute strike from substitute Dayle Rooney gave Drogheda United a dramatic first win in five games.

Bohemians played the final third of the game with 10 men after Jordan Flores was dismissed and Drogheda made their second half pressure pay as Rooney fired low past Tadgh Ryan in the 93rd minute to give Drogheda their first goal in just over six hours of football and only their second away win of the campaign.

The last 10 minutes were played at a frenetic pace with both sides creating chances but Kevin Doherty’s side finished with a flurry of chances.

As goal-less first halves go, this one was entertaining with chances at both ends and sustained spells of pressure for both sides.

Advertisement

Bohemians roared out of the traps and swarmed Drogheda in the opening 10 minutes, who had goalkeeper Colin McCabe to thank after he tipped goal-bound crosses from Declan McDaid and Flores wide.

The best chance for the hosts fell to former Drog James Clarke on the edge of the box but McCabe was on hand to beat the ball away.

Kris Twardek, Clarke and McDaid were the bright sparks for the Phibsborough outfit but the final ball wouldn’t stick and the visitors grew into the half, buoyed by Dylan Grimes who slipped in Darragh Markey but Tadgh Ryan stopped with his feet.

Ethon Varion cut a frustrated figure, unable to latch onto Twardek’s dangerous crosses, but it was Drogheda right-winger Adam Foley who almost opened the scoring in style a superb individual effort saw the ball flash inches wide of Ryan’s post just before the interval.

Bohs, who became turgid and ponderous in possession, were guilty of a lack of cutting edge. McDaid fired a fresh air at Jordan Doherty’s excellent deep cross into the six-yard area just minutes after the restart.

The best chance of the game fell to Kevin Doherty’s charges. After a flurry of Grimes corners, Massey flicked on at the front post and the returning Chris Lyons was denied from close range by the bar.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Bohemians lost their way and were reduced to 10 men after Flores was shown a second yellow for a cynical pull-down on Darragh Nugent.

The final stages were played out at a frantic pace, Drogheda launched counter attacks and substitute Dean Williams and Darragh Nugent were denied.

But Drogheda’s second-half pressure paid off with a superb Rooney strike from just inside the box giving them all three points.

Bohemians: Tadhg Ryan; Jordan Doherty, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Max Murphy; James Clarke, Jordan Flores (c), Declan McDaid (James McManus 72), Jamie Mullins (Ali Coote 68), Kris Twardek; Ethon Varian (Liam Burt 68).

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Keith Cowan, Dane Massey (c), Andrew Quinn; Gary Deegan, Adam Foley (Dayle Rooney 78), Dylan Grimes, Luke Heeney (Darragh Noone 68), Darragh Markey, Darragh Nugent; Chris Lyons (Dean Williams 73).