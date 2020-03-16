This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Drogheda confirm they have suspended payments to players and staff

All football in Ireland has been postponed until at least 29 March.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 16 Mar 2020, 2:56 PM
20 minutes ago 619 Views 1 Comment
File pic.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DROGHEDA UNITED today confirmed they have suspended payments to all players and staff amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All football in Ireland has been postponed until at least 29 March, a decision that has put domestic clubs in a difficult position financially, as they are required to go without match-day income indefinitely.

In news first reported by The Sun, Drogheda announced the regrettable measures they have undertaken to safeguard the First Division club’s future.

“We need to act now so that the club is financially ready to continue once the League recommences,” chairman Conor Hoey said in a statement.

“We do not have any budgetary issues within the club, but this is about being prudent and planning ahead. We thank all staff and players for their understanding. We are all in this together.”

In response to the series of postponed matches, a number of clubs, including Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps are undertaking initiatives they hope will lessen the financial burden caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Some teams have expressed concern for their long-term future should the shut-out last longer than anticipated.

“We’ll crunch the numbers on it, but initial signs on it are that we’ll be okay for this month anyway and a lot of April,” Cork chairman Declan Carey told The42 on Friday. “Eventually, as we move into having three or four games postponed, that’s when we’ll start facing challenges and I’m sure other clubs will be in the exact same place as us.” 

