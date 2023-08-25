Drogheda overcome Cork to bolster survival hopes

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park.

DROGHEDA UNITED TOOK a huge step towards Premier Division safety as they beat 10-man Cork City at Weavers Park, a result which leaves them eight points clear of the relegation play-off position.

Knowing defeat against Cork would see Liam Buckley’s team move to within two points of them in the table, this was a match Drogheda could scarcely afford to lose. But the greater need for victory was with Cork.

This defeat – Drogheda scored all three of their goals after Malik Dijksteel’s second half dismissal – leaves them with a big task to secure safety before the regular season ends. Kyle Robinson, Aaron McNally and Ryan Brennan did the damage after Kevin Custovic’s first-half opener.

Dutch winger Dijksteel, making his first start for the club, was shown a second yellow by Rob Hennessy for a push on Luke Heeney after a brief flashpoint between the teams. It was a cheap dismissal and ultimately cost his team a single point, never mind three.

Preserving their top flight status is crucial at this point in the season too as Drogheda have now completed the due diligence process with the Trivela Group, who hope to complete a takeover of the club.

Cork were worth the lead that came from Custovic’s corner. The Swede headed in a corner in the first half. Dijksteel, before his second half dismissal for two yellows, was denied by Andrew Wogan.

Ruairi Keating had three presentable chances of his own throughout, but uncharacteristically had an off night. Among them, was a shot that hit the post in the second half.

It was the striker’s first league start in six weeks after the tragic death of his father Ciaran. He did make a goalscoring return in Cork’s FAI Cup win over Waterford on Monday. But he couldn’t quite put the game beyond Drogheda.

Despite a frustrating night personally, his form will surely be key as the season nears its end.

The home team were level when Kyle Robinson finished emphatically after Conor Keeley knocked a free kick down, into the striker’s path. Keeley had himself gone close shortly after the game restarted. His header from a corner cannoned off the crossbar.

Remarkably, Drogheda hadn’t beaten Cork in the league in over 11 years. McNally’s superb volley looked to have ended that sequence. He ran onto Brennan’s fine pass into the area.

The monkey was officially off United’s back in injury time. Brennan scored his sixth goal of the season from the penalty spot after Conor Drinan took down Adam Foley.