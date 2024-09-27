Pierrot on the double as Derry's title hopes take a blow

Drogheda United 2

Derry City 1

Barry Landy reports from United Park

FRANTZ PIERROT HAD endured a mixed bag against Derry City this season but the Drogheda United forward struck a blow to the title hopes of Ruaidhri Higgins’ side with a second half brace at United Park.

The Haitian striker was hauled off at half time on the opening day of the season at the Ryan McBride Brandywell and then saw red when he returned there in June.

He scored a late leveller against Derry on their previous visit to Drogheda, however, and went one better this time to almost certainly ensure his side have a promotion-relegation playoff to look forward to in November.

They now hold an eight point advantage over rivals Dundalk who prop up the Premier Division table. They look doomed and Drogheda will be heavy favourites to stay in the top flight in 2025 now.

Pierrot’s double affects the top of the table too. Despite Shelbourne once again dropping points – for the seventh time in eight games – his goals mean Derry City are now even further away from catching Damien Duff’s side at the summit.

This has been less of a sprint and more of a slog to the finish line at the top of the table. Andrew Quinn’s late own goal wasn’t enough to rescue the Candystripes here. Their attempts to haul in Shels have been pathetic for the most part. They have only one league win in seven.

Few inside United Park or watching from afar could argue with the result when referee Rob Hennessy blew his whistle after 95 minutes of play. Derry’s late goal didn’t bring on the desired onslaught than might have undone the Drogs defence.

Despite Will Patching missing the game through injury, Derry still had the firepower to beat Drogheda. That much was indicative in Ruaidhri Higgins’ starting XI. Pat Hoban was paired up front with Danny Mullen, with Michael Duffy and Paul McMullan out wide. Captain Patrick McEleney provided added creative impetus.

Drogheda were unchanged for the third straight game and that proved key in them picking up their seventh point in a week. It’s been quite an early autumn upturn from the FAI Cup semi-finalists.

The first half was largely forgettable but both sides did exchange chances. Pierrot went close when latching onto Quinn’s header from Ryan Brennan’s forward pass. The striker bundled Mark Connolly to the ground but his hooked effort was kept out by Brian Maher.

At the other end, Hoban saw a close range diving header kept out by Luke Dennison. He contorted his body well to meet Mullen’s volley, which was falling wide of the upright.

United were fully deserving of this victory. Pierrot’s opener was a result of an error by a player in red and white. Andrew Wisdom’s lax backpass was picked up by Douglas James-Taylor.

He fed his strike partner who beat Maher from the edge of the area. The goalkeeper was caught well off his line when possession was coughed up.

Pierrot’s second was a stunning counter attack goal. United won the ball on the edge of their area and Brennan swept a ball out to James-Taylor on the right. He turned Ciaran Coll and raced to the byline.

His square pass for Pierrot was met gleefully and finished from close range. When Quinn headed substitute Sean Robertson’s cross into his own net, nerves began to jangle. But they needn’t have.

Derry didn’t press on for a leveller as they might have. The hosts were comfortable.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, David Webster, James Bolger; Elicha Ahui, Ryan Brennan, Shane Farrell, Conor Kane; Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney, 78); Douglas James-Taylor, Frantz Pierrot (Adam Foley, 88).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Andre Wisdom, Mark Connolly (Glenn McCourt, 89), Ciaran Coll; Paul McMullan (Sean Robertson, 72), Sadou Diallo (Adam O’Reilly, 72), Patrick McEleney, Jacob Davenport; Danny Mullen (Colm Whelan, 72), Patrick Hoban, Michael Duffy.

Referee: Rob Hennessy