Tensions high as Drogheda hold on to beat Dundalk

Drogheda United 2

Dundalk 1

DROGHEDA UNITED HELD on as Dundalk pushed late in the game to progress into the third round of the FAI Cup at the expense of their neighbours on an evening when tensions were high and security was plentiful.

Goals in either half from debutant James Bolger and Warren Davis ensured a rare win for Drogheda. It doesn’t help their league predicament but will act as a boost nevertheless.

Bolger, making his debut at centre back for Drogheda, scored his team’s first and Davis added a second after the break. That rendered Bobby Faulkner’s injury time header a mere consolation in the end.

Drogheda United fans before the game. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Tensions were high as a major Garda operation was in place following the violent clashes between supporters on the Oriel Park pitch last week. These scenes were condemned by both clubs and the League of Ireland.

There was no such repeat here. More violence would have been disastrous for the league and damning for the clubs involved. This game will be remembered, more fondly by United supporters anyway, for the football.

When Luke Heeney sent a cross in from deep, Bolger connected first time for the opener. He cushioned a sidefoot shot towards goal but it seemed a simple take for Goddard.

Instead, the young on-loan Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper attempted to pluck the fall out of the sky with just one hand and fumbled it into the net. It was a gift, gleefully accepted by the hosts.

The lead was doubled in the second half and from that point the game was in Drogheda’s grasp.

Luke Dennison, the American goalkeeper making his debut for United, booted a goal kick forward. Douglas James-Taylor’s smart run across Mayowa Animasahun denied the defender a chance to compete for it.

Drogheda United's Elicha Ahui and Sean Keogh of Dundalk. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The ball bounced in the Dundalk area and Davis, who was only on the pitch for three minutes, nipped in ahead of John Mountney to lift the ball over the goalkeeper.

Bobby Faulkner, on loan from Doncaster Rovers, headed in deep into injury time to give Dundalk ever so brief hope. It was extinguished with referee Damien MacGraith’s whistle.

Post-match, a large Garda presence ensured everything passed off peacefully. This game will at least be remembered for the football.

Elsewhere, Galway United enjoyed a dominant 6-0 defeat of Longford Town and Athlone Town were 1-0 winners at home to Ringmahon Rangers. Waterford recorded a 2-1 victory against Cockhill Celtic while Kerry FC won 2-0 at Cobh Ramblers and Wilton United beat Carrigaline United 2-1.

Treaty United went to penalties against Kilbarrack United, with the Limerick side winning the shootout 3-1.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, David Webster, James Bolger (Jack Keaney, 80); Elicha Ahui, Luke Heeney, Ryan Brennan, Shane Farrell (Warren Davis, 70), Conor Kane; Frantz Pierrot (Adam Foley, 65), Douglas James-Taylor.

Dundalk: Felix Goddard; John Mountney, Bobby Faulkner, Mayowa Animasahun, Sean Keogh (Norman Garbett, 67); Robert Benson (Cameron Elliott, 83), Scott McGill; Daryl Horgan, Jad Hakiki (Aodh Dervin, 67), Ryan O’Kane (Eoin Kenny, 76); Jamie Gullan (Daniel Pike, 83).

Referee: Damien MacGraith