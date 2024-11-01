Scoreless draw as Drogheda look to Cup final and relegated Dundalk finish season

Dundalk 0

Drogheda United 0

THE 180TH LOUTH Derby was one of the more unusual in recent times. There were no goals or much drama this time around, which is unusual enough. For Drogheda, they have more pressing concerns and Dundalk are already relegated.

This was not a consequential game but it still attracted a crowd of 2,030 despite the fact there was a title shootout available to watch live on television. It won’t live long in the memory but neither side will care too much.

Drogheda’s attentions will quickly turn to the FAI Cup final against Derry City in nine days time. Six days later, they will hope to secure their top flight status in a promotion/relegation playoff.

Dundalk will have just wanted this season to end. Their supporters, around 250 of them, were in the away end to wave goodbye to the Premier Division and Wee County derby for now at least.

An even first half was probably shaded by Dundalk. In his last game in charge, Jon Daly saw Sean Keogh flash a low drive just wide. Last year’s cup winning manager will leave the club now after a chastening spell in charge at Oriel Park.

Aodh Dervin then had a header drop just wide of the upright. It was a remarkable moment in the sense that the diminutive midfielder beat Frantz Pierrot to the ball at the back post.

Douglas James-Taylor had United’s best effort of the game, but it didn’t require a save from Ross Munro. Adam Foley’s shot after the break was deflected harmlessly wide.

Eoin Kenny – one of the shining lights in a season shrouded in darkness for the 14-time league champions – almost provided a match winning moment late on but his attempt came off the crossbar.

Andrew Wogan, on as a substitute in his farewell match for the Drogs before departing for Stockport County, had a clean sheet to savour.

There were no injuries or cards for Kevin Doherty to contend as his team approach what could be a historic period in the clubs history. A win eluded them here but no one will mind.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison (Andrew Wogan, 46); Andrew Quinn, Aaron Harper-Bailey, James Bolger; Elicha Ahui, Ryan Brennan (Gary Deegan, 66), Shane Farrell, Luke Heeney; Darragh Markey (Warren Davis, 67); Frantz Pierrot (Adam Foley, 46), Douglas James-Taylor.

Dundalk: Ross Munro; John Mountney, Mayowa Animasahun, Hayden Cann, Sean Keogh; Aodh Dervin, Koen Oostenbrink (TJ Molloy, 83); Daryl Horgan, Jad Hakiki, Robbie Mahon (Ryan O’Kane, 66); Eoin Kenny.

Referee: Damien MacGraith