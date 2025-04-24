Advertisement
More Stories
Michael Milne. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeTeam news

Milne debuts as injury-hit Munster make seven changes for Cardiff

Mike Haley returns from injury to feature for the first time since January.
12.20pm, 24 Apr 2025
11

MICHAEL MILNE WILL make his Munster debut in the province’s URC trip to Cardiff tomorrow [KO 7.35pm TG4/Premier Sports 1], while Mike Haley returns from injury to feature for the first time since January.

In total there are seven changes to the team that lost to the Bulls last weekend.

Tom Ahern, Stephen Archer, Conor Murray and Josh Wycherley were all unavailable due to injury after picking up knocks against the Bulls, while John Hodnett and Peter O’Mahony also miss out due to short-term injuries.

Haley starts at fullback after recovering from an ankle injury, with Calvin Nash also fit to return on the right wing as Thaakir Abrahams moves from fullback to the left wing.

Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell continue in the Munster midfield, and Craig Casey returns from illness to partner Jack Crowley in the half-back positions.

Milne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start in the front row, with Fineen Wycherley back to join captain Tadhg Beirne in the second room.

Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Kendellen continue in the back row while Gavin Coombes returns following an ankle knock.

Diarmuid Barron is named among the replacements after recovering from a shoulder/arm injury with Mark Donnelly, Ronan Foxe, Jean Kleyn and Quinn completing the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler and Seán O’Brien are the backline replacements.

MUNSTER:

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Tom Farrell
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Thaakir Abrahams
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Michael Milne
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. John Ryan
  • 4. Fineen Wycherley
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 7. Alex Kendellen
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Mark Donnelly
  • 18. Ronan Foxe
  • 19. Jean Kleyn
  • 20. Ruadhán Quinn
  • 21. Paddy Patterson
  • 22. Tony Butler
  • 23. Seán O’Brien
Author
View 11 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
11 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie