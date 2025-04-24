Milne debuts as injury-hit Munster make seven changes for Cardiff

MICHAEL MILNE WILL make his Munster debut in the province’s URC trip to Cardiff tomorrow [KO 7.35pm TG4/Premier Sports 1], while Mike Haley returns from injury to feature for the first time since January.

In total there are seven changes to the team that lost to the Bulls last weekend.

Tom Ahern, Stephen Archer, Conor Murray and Josh Wycherley were all unavailable due to injury after picking up knocks against the Bulls, while John Hodnett and Peter O’Mahony also miss out due to short-term injuries.

Haley starts at fullback after recovering from an ankle injury, with Calvin Nash also fit to return on the right wing as Thaakir Abrahams moves from fullback to the left wing.

Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell continue in the Munster midfield, and Craig Casey returns from illness to partner Jack Crowley in the half-back positions.

Y Tîm | The Team 🆚 @Munsterrugby



3⃣ Changes to starting XV

©️ Liam Belcher skipper

🔚 Final game at the Arms Park this season



🔗 https://t.co/b9vviq8UhE#YmlaenCaerdydd pic.twitter.com/HCBAFJxBXK — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) April 24, 2025

Milne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start in the front row, with Fineen Wycherley back to join captain Tadhg Beirne in the second room.

Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Kendellen continue in the back row while Gavin Coombes returns following an ankle knock.

Diarmuid Barron is named among the replacements after recovering from a shoulder/arm injury with Mark Donnelly, Ronan Foxe, Jean Kleyn and Quinn completing the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler and Seán O’Brien are the backline replacements.

MUNSTER:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Michael Milne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: