'The job Kevin Doherty has done is just unreal'

DROGHEDA UNITED’S REMARKABLE FAI Cup victory was the main talking point of the new episode of The Football Family, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“Kevin Doherty’s authenticity just shines through. I think anyone who works in or around Irish football who has ever met him would be genuinely delighted for him. He’s one of those guys who everyone would want the best for,” Gavin Cooney said.

“It’s just a great story with Shane Farrell as well, how Damien Duff seemed to lose patience with him eventually, but how Kevin Doherty rang him within ten seconds of the news coming out and the deal was done 20 minutes later.

“There’s so many people at the club for whom you’d just be absolutely thrilled.”

Shane Keegan added: “Kev is a brilliant fella. We go way back; I think the only red card I’ve ever got as a manager was for calling him names!”

“He’s just a brilliant guy, you can see why every single one of his players would empty themselves for him.

“The job that he has done is just unreal. He had unbelievable shoes to fill because Tim Clancy done brilliantly at Drogheda. You’re looking at him taking the job and saying ‘Jesus Kev, this is a tough one’.

“I would have argued that Tim had taken the club as far as you could and instead Kev has taken them on another couple of levels, providing that they hold on to their Premier Division status.

“They’re FAI Cup champions now and last year they didn’t remotely look like getting relegated. It was a bit tougher this year because the overall standard of the league has gone up that bit higher, but I just think it’s a remarkable job from him.”

Keegan said: “I think he’s really going to be tested in the off season about whether he stays there. I suppose it depends on what vacancies there are, but for example if Ruaidhrí Higgins does go from Derry, there aren’t very many candidates out there who have impressed more in the last two or three seasons than Kevin.”

“There might be no club who comes to make a swoop for him, but I think yesterday was the pinnacle and it’s going to be really hard to follow that up next year,” Keegan said.

