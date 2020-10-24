BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 24 October 2020
Advertisement

Drogheda go top in push for Premier Division promotion as Bray slip up against Galway

Drogheda are a point clear going into the final round of games on Tuesday night.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 9:43 PM
8 minutes ago 179 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5244036
Drogheda United's Mark Doyle was amongst their goalscorers today.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Drogheda United's Mark Doyle was amongst their goalscorers today.
Drogheda United's Mark Doyle was amongst their goalscorers today.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DROGHEDA UNITED WENT top of the SSE Airtricity First Division after their win against Wexford while Bray Wanderers lost out to Galway United on a dramatic day in the title race.

Heading into the last round of matches on Tuesday night, Drogheda are now clear by a point of second-placed Bray after this afternoon’s results. Bray entered the day in the knowledge that a victory for them coupled with Drogheda dropping points would have seen them crowned champions but instead the momentum has shifted.

At United Park, Drogheda United got the job done with a 2-0 victory against Wexford FC. Derek Prendergast opened the scoring for home side in the 19th minute and it was Mark Doyle who clinched the success when the second goal arrived in the 72nd minute.

Bray were on course to stay joint top, only trailing Drogheda on goal difference, as they were drawing 0-0 at the Carlisle Grounds against Galway United. But Carlton Ubaezuonu pounced for a 93rd minute goal that claimed victory for the away team and dented Wanderers title hopes.

It’s a big boost to Galway United’s promotion play-off hopes as well, giving them something to aim for in the final round of games. They are in 6th place on 26 points, trailing Cabinteely (5th – 28 points), Longford Town (4th – 29 points) and UCD (3rd – 29 points).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

First Division

Results

  • Bray Wanderers 0-1 Galway United
  • Drogheda United 2-0 Wexford FC

Fixtures – Tuesday 27 October (All at 7.45pm)

  • Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers
  • Cabinteely v Droghead United
  • Cobh Ramblers v Shamrock Rovers II
  • Galway United FC v UCD
  • Wexford FC v Longford Town

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie