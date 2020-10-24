Drogheda go top in push for Premier Division promotion as Bray slip up against Galway

DROGHEDA UNITED WENT top of the SSE Airtricity First Division after their win against Wexford while Bray Wanderers lost out to Galway United on a dramatic day in the title race.

Heading into the last round of matches on Tuesday night, Drogheda are now clear by a point of second-placed Bray after this afternoon’s results. Bray entered the day in the knowledge that a victory for them coupled with Drogheda dropping points would have seen them crowned champions but instead the momentum has shifted.

At United Park, Drogheda United got the job done with a 2-0 victory against Wexford FC. Derek Prendergast opened the scoring for home side in the 19th minute and it was Mark Doyle who clinched the success when the second goal arrived in the 72nd minute.

Bray were on course to stay joint top, only trailing Drogheda on goal difference, as they were drawing 0-0 at the Carlisle Grounds against Galway United. But Carlton Ubaezuonu pounced for a 93rd minute goal that claimed victory for the away team and dented Wanderers title hopes.

It’s a big boost to Galway United’s promotion play-off hopes as well, giving them something to aim for in the final round of games. They are in 6th place on 26 points, trailing Cabinteely (5th – 28 points), Longford Town (4th – 29 points) and UCD (3rd – 29 points).

First Division

Results

Bray Wanderers 0-1 Galway United

Drogheda United 2-0 Wexford FC

Fixtures – Tuesday 27 October (All at 7.45pm)

Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers

Cabinteely v Droghead United

Cobh Ramblers v Shamrock Rovers II

Galway United FC v UCD

Wexford FC v Longford Town

