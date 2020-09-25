Drogheda go top, struggling Wexford seal remarkable win

A 1-0 WIN away to Bray Wanderers saw Drogheda United climb to the top of the First Division table on Friday night.

A 29th-minute Mark Doyle header — his 12th goal of the season — separated the teams and proved enough to send his side into first place, just ahead of the Carlisle Grounds outfit.

Meanwhile, there was a big upset in Stradbrook, as promotion-chasing Cabinteely were beaten 5-1 by Wexford.

It was just the away side’s second victory of the season, as they leapfrogged Shamrock Rovers II and moved off the bottom of the table.

Early goals from Karl Manahan and Dan Tobin put the league strugglers in control, before the hosts hit back through a Kevin Knight penalty.

However, Wexford were not to be denied and second-half goals from Karl Fitzsimons (2) and Patrick O’Sullivan secured a memorable win.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for John Caulfield’s Galway United, as they lost 1-0 at home to play-off-chasing rivals Cobh Ramblers, thereby ending a run of five straight wins.

Ian Turner got the only goal of the game in the ninth minute, as his side held on for a much-needed three points.

Finally, promotion-chasing Longford Town earned a comfortable 4-0 victory away to Athlone.

Rob Manley opened the scoring to give the visitors a slender half-time lead, before further strikes from Sam Verdon and Karl Chambers, as well as an own goal from Scott Delaney, made sure of the win.

The hosts’ misery was compounded late on, when Lee Duffy was sent off.

The weekend’s only remaining game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow, when Shamrock Rovers II host UCD.