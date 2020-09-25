BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 26 September 2020
Advertisement

Drogheda go top, struggling Wexford seal remarkable win

Bray Wanderers were beaten in tonight’s top-of-the-table clash.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Sep 2020, 11:49 PM
1 hour ago 621 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5215364
Mark Doyle (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Mark Doyle (file pic).
Mark Doyle (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A 1-0 WIN away to Bray Wanderers saw Drogheda United climb to the top of the First Division table on Friday night.

A 29th-minute Mark Doyle header — his 12th goal of the season — separated the teams and proved enough to send his side into first place, just ahead of the Carlisle Grounds outfit.

Meanwhile, there was a big upset in Stradbrook, as promotion-chasing Cabinteely were beaten 5-1 by Wexford.

It was just the away side’s second victory of the season, as they leapfrogged Shamrock Rovers II and moved off the bottom of the table.

Early goals from Karl Manahan and Dan Tobin put the league strugglers in control, before the hosts hit back through a Kevin Knight penalty.

However, Wexford were not to be denied and second-half goals from Karl Fitzsimons (2) and Patrick O’Sullivan secured a memorable win.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for John Caulfield’s Galway United, as they lost 1-0 at home to play-off-chasing rivals Cobh Ramblers, thereby ending a run of five straight wins.

Ian Turner got the only goal of the game in the ninth minute, as his side held on for a much-needed three points.

Finally, promotion-chasing Longford Town earned a comfortable 4-0 victory away to Athlone.

Rob Manley opened the scoring to give the visitors a slender half-time lead, before further strikes from Sam Verdon and Karl Chambers, as well as an own goal from Scott Delaney, made sure of the win.

The hosts’ misery was compounded late on, when Lee Duffy was sent off.

The weekend’s only remaining game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow, when Shamrock Rovers II host UCD.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie