Drogheda hold Galway to boost survival prospects

Drogheda United 0

Galway United 0

FOR A Drogheda United team who have suffered two of their lowest moments of the season against Galway, this scoreless draw represents real progress.

It is also, in a more tangible sense, a massive step towards preserving their place in the Premier Division for next season.

The gap to Dundalk at the foot of the table is five points now, with five games to play.

This improving United side will take their chances in the promotion-relegation playoff, assuming they won’t be quite able to catch Bohemians at this late stage.

A point away at Drogheda United keeps Galway United in contention for European qualification in 2025, just a year after their return to the Premier Division following six years away.

The draw, however, the second scoreless encounter between the sides this season, does more for Drogheda in their battle against the drop. A five-point gap with the same number of games to play is considerable.

Given Drogheda’s struggles against the Tribesmen this term, they will take decidedly more pleasure in the low-key nature of this game, the clean sheet and the point.

It might have been a different story had Patrick Hickey’s 20th-minute header not struck the post.

David Hurley, who replaced Ed McCarthy in the starting XI, took a short corner to Killian Brouder and the centre-back delivered a cross to the back post.

There the 6ft 6 Chicago-born midfielder met it but the header came off the upright and was cleared.

In an attempt to mitigate against Drogheda’s duel threat of Frantz Pierrot and Douglas James-Taylor, John Caulfield made a change to the shape with Rob Slevin coming into a back three and Jimmy Keohane occupying a wing-back berth.

It worked for the most part as Galway had the better of things throughout without managing to make a breakthrough.

Pierrot had Drogheda’s best opportunity, avoiding an offside flag en route to planting a header goalwards. It was straight at Brendan Clarke, however.

The visitors pushed and pressed late on, but as they did on Friday last, Drogheda stood firm in the face of the assault. This time it was mostly aerial but the home team handled it well and the point may prove crucial in six weeks’ time.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, David Webster, James Bolger; Elicha Ahui, Ryan Brennan, Shane Farrell, Conor Kane; Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney, 68); Douglas James-Taylor (Adam Foley, 90+2), Frantz Pierrot.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Garry Buckley, Robert Slevin (Edward McCarthy, 69), Killian Brouder; Jimmy Keohane, Conor McCormack, Vincent Borden (Colm Horgan, 69), David Hurley, Greg Cunningham; Patrick Hickey; Stephen Walsh (Francely Lomboto, 80).

Referee: Gavin Colfer