Drogheda legend announces retirement from football

SEAN BRENNAN IS retiring from football, his club Drogheda FC have confirmed.

The 34-year-old midfielder comes from a big footballing family, with brothers Ryan, Gavin and Killian also enjoying careers in the League of Ireland while representing Drogheda among others.

Brennan made his debut for the Drogs in 2012 and re-signed with the club in 2015, after spells at Shelbourne and Athlone Town.

In total, he scored 34 goals in 178 appearances for his hometown club, including two in four substitute appearances this season in games against UCD and Cobh Ramblers for the side that are currently second in the First Division.

While he is hanging up his boots with immediate effect, Brennan will be sticking around as part of the coaching staff alongside boss Tim Clancy and assistant Kevin Doherty.

“I just want to thank everyone at the club for everything over the last number of years, from the manager to the coaching staff to the people behind the scenes that don’t get the credit they deserve. I’m very proud and honoured to have played for this special club for so long,” Brennan said, after the news was confirmed.

Club chairman, Conor Hoey, was among those paying tribute to Brennan. “Sean is a local legend, a beautiful footballer and a genuinely great guy,” he said. “He’s been a pleasure to have in the club and I’m delighted that he is going to remain involved with the squad for the rest of this season. I’m also hopeful that he’ll be involved in the club in some capacity thereafter.

“Sean, we salute you and thank you for your amazing contribution to our wonderful club.”

A club statement added that Brennan was “one of Drogheda United’s greatest players” and “one of the most naturally talented footballers in the League of Ireland”.