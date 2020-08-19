This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drogheda legend announces retirement from football

Sean Brennan is hanging up his boots.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 10:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,103 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5180731
Drogheda's Sean Brennan (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Drogheda's Sean Brennan (file pic).
Drogheda's Sean Brennan (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SEAN BRENNAN IS retiring from football, his club Drogheda FC have confirmed.

The 34-year-old midfielder comes from a big footballing family, with brothers Ryan, Gavin and Killian also enjoying careers in the League of Ireland while representing Drogheda among others.

Brennan made his debut for the Drogs in 2012 and re-signed with the club in 2015, after spells at Shelbourne and Athlone Town.

In total, he scored 34 goals in 178 appearances for his hometown club, including two in four substitute appearances this season in games against UCD and Cobh Ramblers for the side that are currently second in the First Division.

While he is hanging up his boots with immediate effect, Brennan will be sticking around as part of the coaching staff alongside boss Tim Clancy and assistant Kevin Doherty.

“I just want to thank everyone at the club for everything over the last number of years, from the manager to the coaching staff to the people behind the scenes that don’t get the credit they deserve. I’m very proud and honoured to have played for this special club for so long,” Brennan said, after the news was confirmed.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Club chairman, Conor Hoey, was among those paying tribute to Brennan. “Sean is a local legend, a beautiful footballer and a genuinely great guy,” he said. “He’s been a pleasure to have in the club and I’m delighted that he is going to remain involved with the squad for the rest of this season. I’m also hopeful that he’ll be involved in the club in some capacity thereafter.

“Sean, we salute you and thank you for your amazing contribution to our wonderful club.”

A club statement added that Brennan was “one of Drogheda United’s greatest players” and “one of the most naturally talented footballers in the League of Ireland”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie