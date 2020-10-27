BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 27 October 2020
Advertisement

Drogheda seal promotion to Premier Division

Tim Clancy’s men have pipped Bray Wanderers to the title.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,003 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5246478
Drogheda celebrate winning the league.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Drogheda celebrate winning the league.
Drogheda celebrate winning the league.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DROGHEDA BEAT CABINTEELY 2-0 to secure top spot and promotion to the Premier Division tonight.

Tim Clancy’s side began the day a point ahead of second-place Bray Wanderers.

The Seagulls beat Athlone 1-0, but had to settle for the runners-up spot owing to the Drogs’ win.

Joining Bray in the play-offs will be UCD, Longford and Cabinteely.

Galway just missed out, as a 2-2 draw with the Students left them a point adrift of the Stradbrook outfit.

Similarly, Cobh Ramblers fell just short, as a 0-0 draw with Shamrock Rovers II saw them finish a point off the play-off spots in seventh.

James Brown and Luke Heeney’s second-half goals secured the Drogs’ title triumph against the hosts, who played the majority of the game with 10 men, as Jonathan Carlin was sent off in the first half having picked up two bookings.

Kevin Knight saw his penalty saved by David Odumosu late on to add to Cabinteely’s woes.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Meanwhile, Ryan Graydon’s free kick proved the matchwinner for Bray just before half-time, but it ultimately turned out to be a disappointing night for his side.

Longford were able to breathe a sigh of relief, despite a surprise 2-1 loss against bottom-of-the-table Wexford.

An early Dylan Grimes free kick gave the visitors the lead, before a second-half fightback enabled Wexford to turn the game around, as goals from Karl Fitzsimons and Jack Doherty enabled the hosts to end their season on a high.

Finally, UCD’s play-off spot was confirmed after their 2-2 draw with Galway.

John Caulfield’s men looked like sealing a play-off spot at one point, as Stephen Christopher gave them the lead just before half-time.

A brace in the final 10 minutes from Evan Weir put UCD in front, before a last-gasp Shane Duggan goal meant the game finished all square.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie