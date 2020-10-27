Drogheda seal promotion to Premier Division

DROGHEDA BEAT CABINTEELY 2-0 to secure top spot and promotion to the Premier Division tonight.

Tim Clancy’s side began the day a point ahead of second-place Bray Wanderers.

The Seagulls beat Athlone 1-0, but had to settle for the runners-up spot owing to the Drogs’ win.

Joining Bray in the play-offs will be UCD, Longford and Cabinteely.

Galway just missed out, as a 2-2 draw with the Students left them a point adrift of the Stradbrook outfit.

Similarly, Cobh Ramblers fell just short, as a 0-0 draw with Shamrock Rovers II saw them finish a point off the play-off spots in seventh.

James Brown and Luke Heeney’s second-half goals secured the Drogs’ title triumph against the hosts, who played the majority of the game with 10 men, as Jonathan Carlin was sent off in the first half having picked up two bookings.

Kevin Knight saw his penalty saved by David Odumosu late on to add to Cabinteely’s woes.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Meanwhile, Ryan Graydon’s free kick proved the matchwinner for Bray just before half-time, but it ultimately turned out to be a disappointing night for his side.

Longford were able to breathe a sigh of relief, despite a surprise 2-1 loss against bottom-of-the-table Wexford.

An early Dylan Grimes free kick gave the visitors the lead, before a second-half fightback enabled Wexford to turn the game around, as goals from Karl Fitzsimons and Jack Doherty enabled the hosts to end their season on a high.

Finally, UCD’s play-off spot was confirmed after their 2-2 draw with Galway.

John Caulfield’s men looked like sealing a play-off spot at one point, as Stephen Christopher gave them the lead just before half-time.

A brace in the final 10 minutes from Evan Weir put UCD in front, before a last-gasp Shane Duggan goal meant the game finished all square.