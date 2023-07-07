Shamrock Rovers again left frustrated by Drogheda

Drogheda 0

Shamrock Rovers 0

Barry Landy reports from United Park

SHAMROCK ROVERS maintained their four-point lead at the top of the Premier Division but once again Stephen Bradley’s team failed to beat a dogged Drogheda United.

Kevin Doherty has now overseen an extraordinary six-game unbeaten streak against the reigning champions in the league — including wins home and away and four stalemates.

Local lad Luke Heeney could have won it for Drogheda had his 35-yard thunderbolt not smacked off Leon Pohls’ left-hand upright in the second half. With just two goals in 97 league appearances, he’d have been as unlikely a match-winner as anyone.

After their thrilling win at Tallaght Stadium in May, this was more of an impressive rearguard action by Drogheda, marshalled by the outstanding 19-year-old Emmanuel Adegboyega. He won’t be a Drogheda player next season, with England already calling.

The win also means a first career clean sheet for 17-year-old goalkeeper Andrew Wogan. In just his fifth start, he faced the most prolific team in the league.

Messrs Gaffney, Burke, Greene and Kenny could find no way past him.

Burke went closest with a fizzing strike from range in the first half. Wogan couldn’t hold it and Conor Keeley was well-positioned to clear. Darragh Nugent’s shot was blocked too as Rovers’ fast start brought no opener.

Drogheda grew into the game and Adegboyega headed wide from Darragh Markey’s corner. He was free and should have at least directed it on target.

Before Heeney’s memorable attempt, Dylan Watts skimmed the top of the bar with a shot of his own after Burke’s efforts were crowded out.

A crowd of 2,284 crammed into Weavers Park to see Drogheda earn a vital point in the fight at the bottom and once again take points off Shamrock Rovers, who themselves appear to be poised for a title scrap with St Patrick’s Athletic.

It was the club’s best attendance of the season and their highest in almost four years.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Conor Keeley, Evan Weir; Gary Deegan, Darragh Noone; Adam Foley, Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney (Aaron McNally, 74); Ryan Brennan.

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Sean Hoare; Darragh Nugent (Ronan Finn, 78) Dylan Watts, Conan Noonan (Johnny Kenny, 61), Markus Poom, Sean Kavanagh; Rory Gaffney, Graham Burke (Aaron Greene 78).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan