Drogheda United sign Hayden Cann and Oisin Gallagher on loan from Lincoln City

DROGHEDA UNITED HAVE announced the double signing of Hayden Cann and Oisin Gallagher on loan from Lincoln City.

Cann, 20, signed his first professional contract with Lincoln in October 2020. His first senior appearances for Lincoln came the same week in the EFL Trophy as a substitute in a 3-1 victory over Mansfield Town.

✍️ Drogheda United are delighted to announce the double signing of Hayden Cann and Oisin Gallagher on loan from Lincoln City.



🔗 https://t.co/RqFVNzUkbw



🟣🔵 #WeAreDrogs | #OurTownOurClub pic.twitter.com/WjwlqWxJ8r — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) January 15, 2024

The 2021/22 season saw Cann play on loan at Gainsborough Trinity and Lincoln United before returning to Gainsborough Trinity on loan for the 2022/23 season.

Advertisement

Cann signed a new deal with Lincoln City in July 2023 before joining National League North side Peterborough Sports on loan. Cann made 22 appearances during his loan spell, scoring three times.

“The lads who have been here before from Lincoln have gone on to do really well. I’ve had a few good loans,” Cann said.

“I’ve just finished half a season with Peterborough, and coming in here now is another step up and I can’t wait to get going.”

Oisin Gallagher, 19, joined Lincoln in the summer of 2021 from Derry City.

The midfielder made his senior debut in a 3-0 EFL Trophy victory against Barnsley in August 2022.

Gallagher joined Barwell on loan for the second half of the 2022/23 season before joining Hayden Cann on loan at Peterborough Sports in October 2023.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international made 11 appearances on loan before returning to Lincoln in January, making his League One debut against Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Manager Kevin Doherty said: “Oisin is someone I was aware of through Irish youth teams but became more aware of through Lincoln. He’s a strong midfielder, the type of player we’ve been keen to bring in. I’ve watched a lot of the games he’s played out on loan at Peterborough Sports and was really impressed.

“Hayden is a really dominant centre back, who excelled in his last loan spell. He can play in a back three or as one of two really comfortably. I wanted to be able to have some flexibility in the way we play. We are getting two really good players and two good lads in general. There’s a goal threat from both of them too which is great too,” Doherty said.

“Their attitude too, they both really wanted the move and obviously did their own homework on us, and spoke to the four lads who have been here previously. You only have to look at Lincoln at the weekend, Freddie Draper and Sean Roughan were both starting for them, and I’m sure the lads will be looking to follow a similar path.

“It keeps the relationship going with Lincoln too which has been very beneficial for us . . . Lincoln are putting their trust in us again, and while they are here, we’ll make the most of that.”