Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 22 September 2020
Drogheda keep heat on Bray at top of the table with dramatic win over Rovers II

Mark Doyle scored a hat-trick as Drogs went second in the First Division.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 10:51 PM
A view of United Park.
Image: ©INPHO
Image: ©INPHO

Drogheda 3

Shamrock Rovers II 2

DROGHEDA UNITED MOVED two points behind leaders Bray Wanderers in the League of Ireland First Division with a dramatic 3-2 win over Shamrock Rovers II at United Park tonight. 

Drogs had a Mark Doyle hat-trick – two of which came from the penalty spot – to thank for a win that puts them second in the league, behind Bray and four points clear of third-placed Longford Town.

Brandon Kavanagh gave Rovers II an early lead before 100 supporters at United Park, with Doyle equalising shortly after. Drogs took the lead early in the second half, when Doyle converted from the spot when Stephen Meaney was taken down in the area by Rovers’ goalkeeper Leon Pohls. 

Brandon Kavanagh scored again to level the game for a second time, but Doyle won the game deep into stoppage time when Mark Doyle was fouled in the box. 

The result allows Drogheda continue to target automatic promotion to the Premier Division ahead of Friday’s showdown between the top two.

Rovers II remain second-from-bottom. 

