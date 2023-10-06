Drogheda United all but end Derry City's title tilt and secure their own top-flight safety

Drogheda United 0

Derry City 0

DROGHEDA UNITED DENIED Derry City a vital win in their attempts to catch Shamrock Rovers, as Ruaidhrí Higgins’ team dropped points for the third time in four games.

Their title tilt appears all but over. Drogheda, meanwhile, secured the point that gave them official confirmation of their place in the Premier Division next season.

United, to their credit, had taken at least a point in four of their previous six meetings with the Candystripes. While victory was a necessity for Derry in their attempts to haul in leaders Rovers, it was far from certain given United’s propensity for bloodying the noses of the league’s big boys.

Derry’s wins over UCD, 5-0 and 6-0 respectively, in the last month mean little in the wider context of taking just two points from the other nine available in recent weeks.

What the 2024 campaign holds in store for Drogheda is bound to excite home supporters as their takeover edges ever closer to completion. Conor Keeley, who missed last week’s Louth Derby through injury, and teenage goalkeeper Andrew Wogan starred against City at Weavers Park. Their futures will be high priorities in the immediate term.

Paul McMullan and Danny Mullen had the most presentable chances for Higgins’ side in the first half. Wogan denied them on both occasions with near post saves to ensure their superiority did not tell on the scoreboard.

Higgins could call on a no shortage of attacking firepower from the bench, with the returning Patrick McEleney supplementing his options further. A host of changes were made to press the issue but United, with fit-again Conor Keeley starring, holding firm.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Drogheda United's Conor Keeley and manager Kevin Doherty celebrate after the game. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

McMullan and Mullen wasted their respective opportunities either side of a fine effort by Kyle Robinson at the other end.

Derry’s best chance arrived in the 83rd minute, when substitute Jamie McGonigle beat Keeley and Luke Heeney but shot just wide of the upright.

There was more drama to come, however. The otherwise excellent Keeley was dismissed in injury time, shown a second yellow card for dragging back Cian Kavanagh. Drogheda broke from the resultant free kick and only for Markey pulling up when racing clear, a shock winner could have been on the cards.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Conor Keeley, Evan Weir, Conor Kane; Gary Deegan, Matthew O’Brien; Adam Foley (Darragh Noone, 82), Darragh Markey, Warren Davis (Michael Leddy, 78); Kyle Robinson (Luke Wade Slater, 78).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Cameron Dummigan, Shane McEleney, Cameron McJannet (Sam Todd, 60), Ben Doherty; Adam O’Reilly (Brandon Kavanagh, 77), Will Patching, Sadou Diallo (Patrick McEleney, 77); Paul McMullan, Danny Mullen (Cian Kavanagh, 71), Michael Duffy (Jamie McGonigle, 71).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.

Tonight’s First Division Results