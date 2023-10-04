FAI ban Drogheda United fans from next away game after official struck by pyro

LAST UPDATE | 39 minutes ago
DROGHEDA UNITED FANS have been banned from attending their side’s next away game against Shamrock Rovers as a result of crowd disturbances in the recent Louth derby with Dundalk at Oriel Park.
The FAI have confirmed that a match official was struck by a pyrotechnic during the Premier Division fixture and the association’s Disciplinary Control Unit have acted by sanctioning travelling supporters.
Drogheda have confirmed they will appeal the decision ahead of the game with Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on 20 October.
“Following the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture between Dundalk FC and Drogheda United FC at Oriel Park on Friday, 29 September, 2023, in which a Match Official was struck by a pyrotechnic, an Independent Disciplinary Committee of the FAI has banned Drogheda United FC spectators from attending their next away game versus Shamrock Rovers FC on 20 October 2023 at Tallaght Stadium.
“The League of Ireland and FAI would like to remind supporters of the dangers of pyrotechnics usage inside stadia which is strictly prohibited at all League of Ireland fixtures. In accordance with the FAI Disciplinary Regulations, this decision may be appealed.”
Responding on social media, Drogheda added: “Drogheda United wish to advise fans that upon receiving this notification this evening, Club Chairperson Joanna Byrne immediately initiated an appeal to the FAI’s Disciplinary Committee.
“Whilst we acknowledge the behaviour of a small amount of our supporters last week leaves a lot to be desired, we do not believe genuine fans should suffer as result.
“However, that said, whilst we are working hard to get this ban overturned and have made our case to the FAI disciplinary committee, it needs to be a lesson to those partaking in this unsavoury behaviour that there are consequences to actions, and unfortunately it will inevitably impact on us all.
“We will keep fans updated once the disciplinary committee review our appeal.”