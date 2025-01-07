Drogheda United issue statement distancing club from Conor McGregor link

DROGHEDA UNITED FC have issued a statement tonight distancing themselves with links to Conor McGregor.

The MMA star recently posted a picture on social media with his cousin, Warren Davis, and the FAI Cup.

Davis was part of Drogheda’s victorious squad last November and McGregor paid tribute to the player though initially credited the triumph to Dundalk, before correcting this mistake.

“Yup the gaf, @theblackforgeinn! FAI cup in the house,” he wrote. “Congrats my cuz @warrend02 on winning the fai trophy with @dundalkfc! That’s two of my cousins now who have won this prestigious Irish Football League trophy. One with Bohs, Keith, and one with Dundalk, Warren!! Tremendous! It’s in the blood!”

Drogheda’s statement in response reads: “A social media post has been brought to our attention today regarding the FAI Cup.

“Those pictured are a close relation to one of our first team players, who like all the other players had custody of the cup to celebrate with their families at different intervals.

“Drogheda United do not associate ourselves with the individual who made the social media post in any way, or with any unauthorised brands mentioned.”