Dublin: 4°C Saturday 10 April 2021
Drogheda move up to fourth with 4-0 win at Longford Town

The Louth side ran out comfortable winners against at Bishopsgate.

By Deniese O'Flaherty Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 8:29 PM
Drogheda's Hugh Douglas celebrates after finding the net.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A STRONG PERFORMANCE from Drogheda Utd saw them easily defeat Longford Town 4-0 at Bishopsgate on Saturday evening. The win moves Drogheda up to fourth in the table while it’s a second defeat in a row for the Midlanders.

Drogheda were full value for the win as they exposed Town’s frailties. Chris Lyons and Mark Doyle were a constant threat up front. It was Doyle who opened the scoring in the 35th minute and grabbed a second in the second half. Lyons was also on the scoresheet with defender Hugh Douglas scoring their fourth in the 68th minute.

Aaron Bolger put in a well-time tackle to deny Lyons in the 17th minute as Drogheda started the game well. Town’s Dylan Grimes had two excellent strikes that just went wide in the 20th and 23rd minutes while just before the half hour mark Drogheda’s Doyle saw a looping header sail agonisingly wide.

The visitors took the lead in the 35th minute, with Doyle starting and finishing the move. He played a good ball in but Town keeper Lee Steacy saved Lyons’ header, the ball wasn’t cleared and Doyle finished from close range.

In the 42nd minute Grimes brought a very good save out of Colin McCabe while in first-half stoppage time Doyle should have scored a second goal, but Steacy pulled off a fine save to deny him.

Drogheda doubled their advantage in the 51st minute when Lyons finished James Brown’s cross to the net. In the 58th minute it was 3-0 when a pinpoint cross from Conor Kane met the head of Doyle and he made no mistake.

Douglas got Drogheda’s fourth in the 68th minute heading home Ronan Murray’s free-
kick. The home side created a few chances but couldn’t find a way past McCabe.

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Aaron McNaly (Shane Elworthy, ‘34), Aaron O’Driscoll, Joe Gorman, Joe Manley (Conor Davis, ‘62), Paddy Kirk; Dylan Grimes, Aodh Dervin, Aaron Bolger (Aaron Robinson, ‘62); Karl Chambers (Callum Thompson, ‘73); Rob Manley.

Drogheda Utd: Colin McCabe; James Brown, Hugh Douglas, Daniel O’Reilly, Dane Massey; Darragh Markey (Jake Hyland, ‘59), Ronan Murray (James Clarke, ‘75), Gary Deegan, Conor Kane (Luke Heeney, ‘67); Mark Doyle (Dinny Corcoran, ‘75), Chris Lyons

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork)

