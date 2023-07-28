Drogheda come from behind to claim point against Sligo

Drogheda United 2

Sligo Rovers 2

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

SECOND-HALF GOALS from Adam Foley and Dayle Rooney earned Drogheda United a come-from-behind draw against Sligo Rovers as both sides edged slightly further away from the Premier Division relegation picture.

John Russell’s team had looked set for a first away win since May after Conor Keeley’s own goal put them two goals in front and seemingly in command. Stefan Radosavljevic had opening the scoring in the first half.

However, Drogheda came to life late in the day and after they levelled the game, Kevin Doherty’s team looked the more likely to score a winning goal. Had they done so, they would have leaped above Sligo.

With Cork City losing though, a point each sees both teams move further away from danger for the time being.

Last week, Sligo were insipid in bowing out of the FAI Cup at the same venue. While Drogheda might enjoy the distraction of a cup run, both sides know league survival is paramount. Sligo were much improved here when it mattered.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Sligo's Max Mata and Emmanuel Adegboyega of Drogheda. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Russell will spend the journey back west, however, bemoaning his sides’ ability to see the game out to a conclusion.

Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor, formerly of Portsmouth and West Ham, was in attendance at Weavers Park. A number of Drogheda players, including teen stars Emmanuel Adegboyega and Andrew Wogan, are attracting interest from the UK.

The opening goal was the culmination of a fine team move, shifting the ball from back to front. Barlow’s over-the-shoulder pass played in David Cawley. The veteran shot across Wogan but his effort smacked off the post. Radosavljevic was on hand to lash in the loose ball.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Sligo's Stefan Radosavljevic celebrates scoring. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Sligo were in full control by the time the game had reached an hour played. Johan Brannefalk delivered a free kick and Keeley headed into his own net. The imposing centre back got his attempt at a clearance all wrong, glancing the ball inside the far post.

Drogheda, however, forced the issue. Foley headed in his sixth goal in seven games to halve the deficit. Hesitant defending proved Sligo’s undoing on that occasion – the striker’s career best run of form has arrived at the perfect time for his team.

He then turned provider for the equaliser. His cross found Warren Davis, and the teenager’s header was dropping wide only for Dayle Rooney to intervene at the back post.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Conor Keeley, Evan Weir; Gary Deegan, Darragh Noone (Aaron McNally, 63); Adam Foley, Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney; Kyle Robinson (Warren Davis, 63).

SLIGO ROVERS: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk, John Mahon (Garry Buckley, 46), Nando Pijnaker, Niall Morahan; Greg Bolger, David Cawley (James Finnerty, 90+6), Lukas Browning; Kailin Barlow (Frank Liivak, 46) , Stefan Radosavljevic (Pedro Martelo 74); Max Mata.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

