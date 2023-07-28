Impressive Shelbourne cruise to 2-0 win at Cork

Cork City 0

Shelbourne 2

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

HARRY WOOD MADE his case to nail down a starting place in Damien Duff’s line-up as he scored on his Shelbourne full debut.

The Hull City loanee was full of trickery and took his chance when it fell to him in the 20th minute before his replacement Seán Boyd made the points safe late on.

The league’s most stingy defence did the rest as City never looked like denying Conor Kearns an 11th clean sheet in 25 games.

That moves Shels a point behind fifth-placed Dundalk, while Cork City remain cut adrift in the relegation play-off spot. They’re now six points behind Drogheda United and seven off Sligo Rovers.

Ahead of kick-off, wreaths were laid at the centre circle on behalf of the FAI and Shelbourne before a minute’s silence to mark City’s first home match since the tragic death of Ciarán Keating, father of City striker Ruairí.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Shelbourne's Jack Moylan and Cian Coleman of Cork City. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

With their top-scorer given all the time he needs away from football, Liam Buckley picked Tunde Owolabi as the lone frontman. New signing Jaze Kabia was named on the bench but was called for at half-time after a lifeless first half. Not that the second was any better.

Their hopes suffered an early blow when their best creative presence Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh exited injured in the 12th minute.

City’s best chance of the evening had come and gone by then, with Josh Honohan’s header from Barry Coffey’s corner diverted over by Shels captain Mark Coyle.

The hosts were starting their fifth different goalkeeper in the League this season, with a debut for new signing Ollie Byrne – a name more associated with Shels and their long-time chairman.

The Altrincham loanee had an assured start between the sticks, cutting out a dangerous ball in behind from Evan Caffrey and holding onto a Wood strike.

He was beaten by the 20th minute, although it was his defenders who took the blame as they were caught napping in the build-up.

After coughing up possession, they were too slow to react to John Ross Wilson’s long ball. That left Wood all alone and with all the time in the world to pick his spot inside the near post.

From there, Shels maintained total control, giving up no chances, while the few they created were easily blocked by City defenders.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Cork City’s Kevin Custovic reacts to a missed chance. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

They could’ve doubled their lead after the restart, with fine combination play by Jack Moylan and Tyreke Wilson opening the door for Wood. This time, though, he fresh-aired his attempted shot.

Kearns was first called into action in the 59th minute, punching away Cian Bargary’s dangerous cross before watching Kevin Čustović’s follow-up effort sail over.

Any doubt over the outcome was removed with 17 minutes to go. Rokas Stanulevičius was eased off the ball by Jonathan Lunney and he fed Boyd who found the bottom corner from outside the box.

Cian Coleman headed over City’s only real chance of a lifeline goal.

The remaining minutes were played out with further debuts on either side for Shels’ William Jarvis, another Hull City loanee, and City academy prospect Josh Fitzpatrick.

Both had signed contracts hours before the game but the home side will wonder if they need to seal a few more free-agent deals to salvage their season.

CORK CITY: O Byrne; J Honohan, C Coleman, A Gilchrist; C Bargary (J Fitzpatrick 80), R Stanulevičius, K Čustović (O Crowe 85), C Drinan (J O’Donovan 80); B Coffey (J Kabia h-t), J O’Brien-Whitmarsh (A Bolger 12); T Owolabi.

SHELBOURNE: C Kearns; JR Wilson, A Quinn, G Molloy, K Ledwidge; E Caffrey (J Hakiki 85), M Coyle, J Lunney, T Wilson (S Farrell 85); H Wood (S Boyd 68), J Moylan (W Jarvis 74).

Referee: D Dunne.

