Drogheda battle to hold out St Pat's for draw at home

Drogheda United 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Barry Landy reports from Weaver Park

BOTH DROGHEDA UNITED and St Patrick’s Athletic remain in eighth and ninth position in the Premier Division respectively after a scoreless draw that denied them both the opportunity to move up the table.

Whilst Drogheda are expected by many to be battling to keep their heads above water, as they do routinely every season to good effect, St Pat’s arrived at Weavers Park having lost four of their opening six league games.

Taking just one point on Boyneside means they already trail leaders Shelbourne by 12 points although Derry City in third lie a very manageable four points above them.

It’s too early to panic and where it not for some important defensive interventions from Drogheda, they might have stolen a victory. It would have been harsh on United, had Pat’s taken all three.

Drogheda were dogged and dangerous in equal measure with veteran captain Gary Deegan besting the midfield battle. Kian Leavy, an Ardee man making his first career appearance at his nearest League of Ireland venue, starred for Pat’s.

A scoreless stalemate it was, but a bore draw anything but.

Warren Davis was Drogheda’s most potent threat, denied first by Chris Forrester’ intervention on the line and then seeing his point-blank header repelled by Danny Rogers. Early in the game, Oisin Gallagher and Adam Foley each had headers drop wide of the goal.

Whilst Pat’s threatened in behind, predominantly through Jake Mulraney and with Leavy prominent, they had to wait to test the United rearguard. Jamie Lennon picked out Forrester and Andy Wogan’s leg blocked his shot.

Jon Daly’s team twice went close in the second half, with chances arriving in quick succession. Brandon Kavanagh’s shot was blocked and then Alex Nolan’s shot was hacked off the line by Evan Weir.

Frantz Pierrot, sprung from the bench and fresh from his international debut with Haiti six days prior, was denied by Rogers as the clocked ticked towards full time. United found something late in the game, an extra burst of energy, but no goal.

They would have been deserving of a winner. A rare draw between the sides wouldn’t have been settled for before kick-off but it had to suffice.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Hayden Cann, Jack Keaney, Evan Weir (Conor Kane, 90+1); Gary Deegan, Oisin Gallagher; Adam Foley (Killian Cailloce, 81), Darragh Markey, Warren Davis (Frantz Pierrot, 78); Zishim Bawa.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Danny Rogers; Kieran Freeman (Axel Sjoberg, 53 (Romal Palmer, 83), Joe Redmond, Luke Turner, Anto Breslin; Chris Forrester, Jamie Lennon; Brandon Kavanagh, Kian Leavy, Jake Mulraney (Alex Nolan, 69); Ruairi Keating (Cian Kavanagh, 69).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan