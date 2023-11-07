Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Weavers Park.
LOI

Drogheda United's members endorse 100% takeover by US investment firm

Chairperson Joanna Byrne says vote paves way for the ‘best version’ of the club.
275
2
1 hour ago

DROGHEDA UNITED MEMBERS have endorsed the 100% acquisition of the club by American investment firm Trivela group. 

Drogheda announced on the social media that the acquisition was endorsed at a Special General Meeting of the club’s 144 members last night. Some 90 vote were cast for the acquisition with one against. 

Prior to the meeting, 59 votes were cast by proxy leaving a further 85 potential votes to be made on the night, according to the club. 

The endorsement required 75% of all votes cast to pass but went through with the overwhelming majority when a further 32 people voted on the night, the club said.

Club chairperson Joanna Byrne told those in attendance that they had “made history” in casting their votes and she believed they had paved the way for the “best version” of Drogheda United.

Last month, the club’s board provisionally accepted a 100% takeover of the club by Trivela Group. 

The group, based in Alabama, completed a takeover of English club Walsall last year. They have been approved for ownership of Drogheda by the FAI.

The Trivela Group have said they plan to enhance fan experience at Weavers Park in the short-term, and begin discussions around a new stadium for the club in the long-term. They also plan to increase investment in the club’s front-office operations and fully professionalise the sporting department. 

President of Trivela Group Wesley Hill is set to join the Drogheda board as the executive director, overseeing day-to-day operations. Trivela’s managing director, Benjamin Boycott will assume the role of co-chair of the club, joining current chairperson Joanna Byrne in the same capacity.

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     