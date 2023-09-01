Robinson’s 45-yard volley lights up Drogheda United victory over UCD

Drogheda United 3

UCD 0

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

DROGHEDA UNITED EARNED a routine victory over bottom side UCD but there was nothing ordinary about Kyle Robinson’s first half 45-yard volley, a strike that will be remembered for a long time to come on Boyneside.

The striker began his career in Drogheda’s academy before spells at St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne. He arrived back at Weavers Park in July as a replacement for Freddie Draper and four goals in his last three games point to how shrewd a move that was by Kevin Doherty.

His second goal was a thing of supreme skill and execution – a first time volley from 45 yards that flew into the top corner of Lorcan Healy’s net. Notwithstanding the goalkeeper was off his line, it was nevertheless a brilliant, memorable strike.

Drogheda are now in the midst of their best home run as a Premier Division team in six years. UCD meanwhile are without an away league win in 15 games and just two of those have earned points at all.

There have been some brilliant efforts from around halfway scored at this storied old ground in recent years, but they’ve been against United.

Liam Burt and Will Patching have both scored from a long distance for opposing teams.

But this time Robinson took the much-deserved applause. Even referee Eoghan O’Shea shook his hand at half time as the players and officials left the field.

Some sections of the home support were just beginning to vent their frustration at the Drogs lack of cutting edge on front of goal but Robinson turned groans into cheers with his third goal in three games.

Heeney, Adam Foley and Davis were all involved before Robinson found space to fire in from the edge of the area. His second came seconds before half-time. After Foley headed a loose ball into the air, Robinson struck the dropping ball first time. It stunned a hapless and static Healy, arrowing over him and in.

Aaron McNally scored Drogheda’s third, netting for the second game in succession. He tapped into the net from Foley’s square pass.

UCD have taken just two points on the road all season so their task was always a tough one. Relegation beckons as the campaign enters its final stage.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Conor Keeley, Evan Weir, Conor Kane; Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan (Darragh Noone, 87); Adam Foley (Luke Wade Slater, 87), Warren Davis (Matthew O’Brien, 76), Aaron McNally; Kyle Robinson (Michael Leddy, 83).

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Evan Osam (Harvey O’Brien, 64), Jack Keaney, Adam Wells, Jesse Dempsey (Harry Curtis, 64); Dara Keane (Brendan Barr, 80), Adam Verdon; Ciaran Behan, Sean Brennan, Daniel Norris (Donal Higgins, 70); Danu Kinsella-Bishop (Jake Doyle, 70).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

