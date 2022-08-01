Teenage star Lonergan secures crucial point for UCD at Drogheda United

Drogheda United 1

UCD 1

Barry Landy reports from Head in the Game Park

UCD’S RELEGATION ESCAPE act was boosted even further on Monday evening as Thomas Lonergan’s goal secured a crucial point at Drogheda United which saw Andy Myler’s team leapfrog Finn Harps at the bottom of the Premier Division.

The Students had occupied last position for five months but having arrived on Boyneside level on points with Ollie Horgan’s side, they managed to secure a draw that lifts them into the playoff position.

If they are to secure their safety in the top-flight for another season, 18-year-old striker Thomas Lonergan will have a big part to play. With Liam Kerrigan no longer at the club and Colm Whelan a long-term injury concern, Lonergan has been tasked with providing the goals to shoot UCD out of trouble.

He scored his fourth goal in five games at Head In The Game Park to prove the task is not one that fazes him. After cancelling out Adam Foley’s early opener, Lonergan was a constant thorn in Drogheda’s side. Only the post denied him a second goal.

A victory for Drogheda would have lifted them to within touching distance of the clutch of teams above them but another draw – a league-high ninth – sees them marooned in eighth place.

Foley’s opener came about fortuitously. Goalkeeper Lorcan Healy pass out went straight to Dayle Rooney. United did work it well through Dean Williams and Darragh Markey, who crossed for Foley to convert at the back post.

Williams squandered a chance himself and Rooney hit the bar as the Drogs dominated the early stages. But UCD were far from cowed. They grew into the game and Lonergan was denied by a fine Georgie Poynton recovery block.

He shot wide before the equaliser in first half injury time. United failed to clear their lines after a spell of Students’ pressure. Dara Keane’s shot was deflected into the striker’s path. He didn’t have to adjust his body before curling an effort past Colin McCabe.

Both sides contributed to a frenetic and end to end second half. After Lonergan hit the post, Rooney and Williams went close for Drogheda. The latter saw his shot brilliantly turned off the line by skipper Sam Todd.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Georgie Poynton, Andrew Quinn, Keith Cowan, Dane Massey; Gary Deegan, Darragh Nugent (Darragh Noone, 72); Adam Foley (Dylan Grimes, 72), Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney (Chris Lyons, 64); Dean Williams (Ryan Brennan, 64).

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Alex Dunne, Michael Gallagher, Sam Todd, Evan Osam; Dara Keane, Donal Higgins (Sean Brennan, 74), Evan Caffrey, John Ryan (Mark Dignam, 74); Dylan Duffy (Alex Nolan, 89), Thomas Lonergan.

Referee: Rob Harvey