Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Monday 1 August 2022
Advertisement

Teenage star Lonergan secures crucial point for UCD at Drogheda United

Andy Myler’s team leapfrog Finn Harps at the bottom of the Premier Division.

By Barry Landy Monday 1 Aug 2022, 7:36 PM
30 minutes ago 486 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5830772
Thomas Lonergan is swarmed by team-mates.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Thomas Lonergan is swarmed by team-mates.
Thomas Lonergan is swarmed by team-mates.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

Drogheda United 1

UCD 1

Barry Landy reports from Head in the Game Park

UCD’S RELEGATION ESCAPE act was boosted even further on Monday evening as Thomas Lonergan’s goal secured a crucial point at Drogheda United which saw Andy Myler’s team leapfrog Finn Harps at the bottom of the Premier Division.

The Students had occupied last position for five months but having arrived on Boyneside level on points with Ollie Horgan’s side, they managed to secure a draw that lifts them into the playoff position.

If they are to secure their safety in the top-flight for another season, 18-year-old striker Thomas Lonergan will have a big part to play. With Liam Kerrigan no longer at the club and Colm Whelan a long-term injury concern, Lonergan has been tasked with providing the goals to shoot UCD out of trouble.

He scored his fourth goal in five games at Head In The Game Park to prove the task is not one that fazes him. After cancelling out Adam Foley’s early opener, Lonergan was a constant thorn in Drogheda’s side. Only the post denied him a second goal.

A victory for Drogheda would have lifted them to within touching distance of the clutch of teams above them but another draw – a league-high ninth – sees them marooned in eighth place.

Foley’s opener came about fortuitously. Goalkeeper Lorcan Healy pass out went straight to Dayle Rooney. United did work it well through Dean Williams and Darragh Markey, who crossed for Foley to convert at the back post.

Williams squandered a chance himself and Rooney hit the bar as the Drogs dominated the early stages. But UCD were far from cowed. They grew into the game and Lonergan was denied by a fine Georgie Poynton recovery block.

He shot wide before the equaliser in first half injury time. United failed to clear their lines after a spell of Students’ pressure. Dara Keane’s shot was deflected into the striker’s path. He didn’t have to adjust his body before curling an effort past Colin McCabe.

Both sides contributed to a frenetic and end to end second half. After Lonergan hit the post, Rooney and Williams went close for Drogheda. The latter saw his shot brilliantly turned off the line by skipper Sam Todd.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Georgie Poynton, Andrew Quinn, Keith Cowan, Dane Massey; Gary Deegan, Darragh Nugent (Darragh Noone, 72); Adam Foley (Dylan Grimes, 72), Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney (Chris Lyons, 64); Dean Williams (Ryan Brennan, 64).

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Alex Dunne, Michael Gallagher, Sam Todd, Evan Osam; Dara Keane, Donal Higgins (Sean Brennan, 74), Evan Caffrey, John Ryan (Mark Dignam, 74); Dylan Duffy (Alex Nolan, 89), Thomas Lonergan.

Referee: Rob Harvey

About the author:

About the author
Barry Landy
@BarryLandyDITB

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie