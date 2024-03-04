Drogheda United look to build new home after buying stadium from FAI

DROGHEDA UNITED SAY they have started the process of delivering a new stadium after completing the purchase of Weavers Park from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) today.

The League of Ireland Premier Division club have been under the control of Trivela Group since last October and the American investment firm have moved quickly to end 35 years of not owning their own ground after striking a deal with the FAI.

A statement from Drogheda said the deal was made possible after Trivela’s “direct equity capital injection”, and they explained that they are “now committed to delivering a new home stadium in the Drogheda area within a reasonable timeframe” and that “initial work is already underway to move in this direction.”

Joanna Byrne, co-chairperson of the club, expressed her delight at the purchase, insisting they are “finally in control of our own facilities and our own destiny as a football club.”

Advertisement

Trivela’s Wesley Hill, the club’s executive director, added: “In the short term, we will enhance the supporter experience at Weavers Park, while actively pursuing future developments. We also thank the FAI for their support in promoting further stadium infrastructure development for Drogheda United and the League of Ireland.”