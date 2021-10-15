Drogheda boost their survival chances as Longford's relegation is mathematically confirmed

Drogheda United 2

Longford Town 0

Barry Landy reports from Head In The Game Park

GOALS FROM DARRAGH Markey and Mark Doyle sent Longford Town down and boosted Drogheda’s hopes of staying in the Premier Division for another year.

Longford’s fate has been sealed for a long time but defeat at Head In The Game Park confirmed their relegation. (Waterford’s 4-1 win against Finn Harps at the RSC would have relegated Daire Doyle’s team in any case).

United struck twice in the second half to earn a win that keeps their head above the relegation playoff water. It was a win they deserved against opponents who hardly laid a glove on their hosts all evening.

An upturn in form which saw Tim Clancy’s side beat Dundalk and Bohemians on home soil had been underpinned by two straight defeats in which Drogheda have failed to score.

It was no surprise to see nine-goal Chris Lyons make his first start in almost exactly three months. A knee injury has kept him out of action since then.

Tim Clancy once again watched on from the stands. He served the third game of his touchline ban here.

Successive three goal defeats meant Longford’s surprise win over Dundalk last month counts for little. They did arrive on Boyneside having lost just two of their last seven against the Drogs. Both of those results arrived this term, with Daire Doyle’s team shipping four on each occasion.

The visitors knew defeat in Drogheda would finally condemn them to the inevitable. It’s been on the cards for most of the season.

Dean Byrne’s early free-kick stung the palms of David Odumosu as Longford started the game brighter. For the home team, this game was very consequential. They remain perilously close to the relegation play-off spot as a largely positive first season back in the top tier draws to a close.

A win against the basement boys was required and for the majority of a bumper home crowd, expected.

Doyle came closest to giving Drogheda the lead goal. His brilliant turn and shot came back off the foot of the post before James Brown screwed the rebound wide. Then Lyons was mere inches from turning in Brown’s low cross.

Another surging run forward from Drogheda’s right wing back led to their next big chance. Doyle should have scored with only Lee Steacy to beat. Instead, the club’s leading scorer scooped his shot over the bar.

A United team on the front foot were dominant for most of the first half, threatening on both flanks with Brown and Conor Kane pushing up at every opportunity.

All the visitors could muster in response was an Aodh Dervin free-kick that was struck harmlessly wide.

The opening goal arrived seven minutes after the restart. Lee Steacy failed to hold Doyle’s tame shot. Markey stole in to touch it around the goalkeeper and tapped in.

Markey then turned provider for Doyle at the midway point of the second half. He twisted and turned away from Ben Lynch and delivered a pinpoint cross which Doyle expertly headed in.

Drogheda United: David Odumosu; Joe Redmond, Daniel O’Reilly, Dane Massey; James Brown (James Clarke, 90+1), Gary Deegan, Killian Phillips, Conor Kane; Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney, 73), Chris Lyons (Jordan Adeyemo, 73), Mark Doyle.

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Aaron O’Driscoll, Ben Lynch; Aodh Dervin, Aaron Robinson, Darragh Nugent (Aaron McNally, 84 ); Rob Manley (Conor Davis, 68), Dean Williams, Dean Byrne (Dylan Grimes, 61).

Referee: John McLoughlin (Westmeath)