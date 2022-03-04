Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Friday 4 March 2022
Advertisement

Drogheda come out on top of six-goal thriller for first win of season

Over 2,000 supporters were treated to a cracking game at Head In The Game Park.

By Barry Landy Friday 4 Mar 2022, 10:44 PM
55 minutes ago 1,000 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5701913
Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty celebrates with the fans after the game.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty celebrates with the fans after the game.
Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty celebrates with the fans after the game.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

Drogheda United 4

UCD 2

Barry Landy reports from Head In The Game Park

DROGHEDA UNITED EARNED their first win of the season as they came out on top as over 2,000 supporters were treated to an exciting six-goal clash at Head In The Game Park.

As part of an initiative to get more supporters to take in some League of Ireland fare on a Friday night Drogheda United offered free tickets to all for this encounter – forgoing matchday revenue in the hope that it would have much longer-term benefits.

2,024 – including Crystal Palace’s Killian Phillips – were on Boyneside to see six goals and many will surely return.

Chris Lyons got off the mark for the season with two first half strikes while Gary Deegan’s opener was his first goal for the club. Dean Williams joined that club in the second half, either side of consolation efforts from Sam Todd and Liam Kerrigan.

Starting the season with two defeats, some pondered whether Drogheda would find themselves involved in a relegation scrap this year. A game against promoted UCD is a yardstick on which to measure such assumptions.

New boss Kevin Doherty will be pleased by how efficient his team were in front of goal. Deegan was in the right place to claim a loose ball on the edge of the area and he swept a fine effort just inside Lorcan Healy’s right-hand post. Four minutes later, he found Lyons in a similar position.

The striker expertly turned his marker and then fired a rising shot into the net. The hard running of Lyons and Darragh Markey was proving difficult for UCD to handle.

Lyons’ second arrived just before the interval. He met Georgie Poynton’s hanging cross at the back post.

Andy Myler’s team didn’t look like scoring in the first half but should have pulled one back early in the second. Evan McCaffrey failed to keep his sidefoot shot on target.

They did when Sam Todd turned in a corner minutes later. Drogheda, however, were never unduly concerned and they soon regained their three-goal lead.

So fierce was the impressive Dean Williams’ strike for United’s fourth, it made a hole in the netting that needed repairing before play was restarted. Anything Myler could do to fix UCD’s performance came too little, too late.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

There was still time for Liam Kerrigan’s lob to hit the net. Drogheda goalkeeper Colin McCabe failed to collect a cross and left his goal open. Kerrigan made no mistake with a smart finish over a group of defenders and into the open goal.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Sean Roughan (Keith Cowan, 74), Mark Hughes, Dane Massey; Georgie Poynton, Gary Deegan, James Clarke (Darragh Nugent, 63), Evan Weir; Darragh Markey (Dayle Rooney, 76); Dean Williams, Chris Lyons.

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Evan Osam, Eric Yoro, Sam Todd, John Ryan; Jack Keaney, Adam Verdon (Danny Norris, 46); Liam Kerrigan, Evan Caffrey (Adam Lennon, 76), Dylan Duffy (Donal Higgins, 46); Colm Whelan.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

About the author:

About the author
Barry Landy
@BarryLandyDITB

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie