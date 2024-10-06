Foley's injury-time winner sees Drogheda book place in FAI Cup final

Drogheda United 3

Wexford 2

Barry Landy reports from United Park.

DROGHEDA UNITED will face Derry City in the FAI Cup final next month after Adam Foley’s injury time goal saw them squeak past Wexford and into the Aviva Stadium showpiece.

The Premier Division outfit were made to work for their victory. Kevin Doherty’s team were heavily fancied to get beyond James Keddy’s side on home soil, especially given their exceptional recent form.

Wexford though can be proud of their efforts. Aaron Dobbs’ double kept them in contention until the very end. Foley, a substitute for the injured Frantz Pierrot in the first half, fired a second-half brace to help Drogheda over the line.

Dobbs’ had handed Youths a deserved lead in the first half but they sat back in the second half and invited a largely under-par United back into the game. Foley levelled it before Douglas James-Taylor put the hosts in control, or seemingly so.

Exactly two minutes after his goal put the Drogs 2-1 up, Dobbs struck again. Extra time loomed large on the Windmill Road but Foley had other ideas. From Elicha Ahui’s long throw, James Bolger flicked it on. It left the veteran striker to finish the move and

the game.

Drogheda United goalscorer Douglas James Taylor is congratulated by Dave Webster. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

It had been 11 years to the day since Drogheda’s last appearance in an FAI Cup semi-final. That match, against local rivals Dundalk, has gone down in history as one of the most controversial last four ties the competition has ever seen.

This will be remembered for altogether different reasons. A slow burner of a cup semi-final, this soon turned into a last four classic.

With Drogheda likely to face a promotion-relegation playoff in their bid to remain in the Premier Division for 2025, and with Wexford among the teams looking to secure a playoff berth in the second tier, perhaps these side will meet again soon enough.

Wexford deserved their opener. The excellent Kian Corbally and Thomas Oluwa exchanged a one-two in midfield, before the former swept a pass back out to Oluwa. The winger produced a cross to the front post, where Mikie Rowe hooked towards goal. Luke Dennison saved but Dobbs pounced on the loose ball.

Drogheda United’s Shane Farrell with Thomas Oluwa of Wexford. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The Drogs levelled when Elicha Ahui dispossessed Darragh Levingston in midfield and he found James-Taylor, who in turn played in Conor Kane.

The left back’s cross was not adequately cleared and from Andrew Quinn’s wayward shot attempt, Foley instinctively stuck out a leg to find the net.

Drogheda went in front when James-Taylor met Darragh Markey’s corner with a firm header. The lead, however, lasted exactly two minutes. Dobbs bundled in from close range.

The majority of the 2,543 crowd could hardly believe what they were witnessing. This was supposed to be their day. The upstarts from the Model County appeared to have other ideas.

Foley settled it in the end. It was a timely goal and after an 11-year wait for an Aviva Stadium return, supporters in claret-and-blue will feel it is about time.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, David Webster, James Bolger; Elicha Ahui, Ryan Brennan, Shane Farrell (Luke Heeney, 58), Darragh Markey, Conor Kane; Frantz Pierrot, (Adam Foley, 30) Douglas James-Taylor.

Wexford: Conor Walsh; Divin Isamala, Lewis Temple, Cian O’Malley, Sean McHale (James Crawford, 90+4); Luka Lovic (Cian Curtis, 76), Darragh Levingston, Kian Corbally; Mikie Rowe (Ethan Boyle, 55), Adam Dobbs (Kaylem Harnett, 90+4), Thomas Oluwa.

Referee: Damien MacGraith