Drom & Inch end Loughmore/Castleiney’s hopes of retaining Tipp SHC title

LOUGHMORE/CASTLEINEY’S REIGN as Tipperary senior hurling champions was ended at the quarter final stage but they fell on their shields in a 0-21 to 0-18 defeat to Drom & Inch at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday.

In a low-key encounter, Drom & Inch were the likely side all through, but they had to withstand a late Loughmore rally with a goal-line clearance from a Noel McGrath free preventing the game from going into extra time.

Despite having played with a strong breeze in the first half, Drom & Inch were only a point to the good at the break – 0-8 to 0-7 – the difference between them coming from a late point from Tommy Nolan.

Advertisement

The defending champions were dealt a bog body-blow with the departure of centre back John Meagher before the end of the first quarter – on top of the considerable injury list, with John McGrath, Ed Connolly and Ciaran Connolly unavailable.

Drom & Inch started the second half well and added to their advantage with but four Noel McGrath frees kept his side in touch.

Podge Campion had a storming last quarter for Drom and he put over three long range points from play to put them in the driving seat but still, Loughmore/Castleiney fought and were two down deep into injury time. A Seamus Callanan pointed free ensured Loughmore needed a goal to stay alive, but they came up just short.

Seamus Callanan in action today. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Drom & Inch were joined in the semi-finals by Kilruane MacDonaghs who edged out local rivals Toomevara 2-17 to 2-15 in a breathless finale to the second quarter final at Semple Stadium.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

David Young’s goal was the bright spot of a low key first half in which Toomevara led 1-7 to 0-8 at half time. However, the second half was a different affair with Kian O’Kelly’s 35th minute goal putting Kilruane back in front.

The introduction of Seamus Hennessy was also key as the former Tipp underage star fired over two long range points to push his side further in front but Toome hung on their coat-tails with good scores from Kevin McCarthy and sub Adam Hall.

The match-winner proved to be another former Tipp underage star Brian O’Meara, who in a player/coach role, came off the bench and finish a flowing move to the net in the 57th minute but Toome hit back almost straight away with a Jack Delaney goal.

Kevin McCarthy reduced the deficit to one in added time, but they couldn’t find an equaliser as a fifth Willie Cleary free saw Kilruane to a two-point win.