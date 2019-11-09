This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scariff-Ogonnelloe keep run going with win over Drom & Inch to clinch Munster crown

The Clare side took another historic step this afternoon.

By Eoin Brennan Saturday 9 Nov 2019, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,214 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4885524
Skipper: Mairead Scanlan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Skipper: Mairead Scanlan.
Skipper: Mairead Scanlan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scariff/Ogonnelloe 1-7

Drom & Inch 0-8 

Eoin Brennan reports at Cappamore

SCARIFF-OGONNELLOE’S HISTORIC breakthrough season continued unabated as they clung on to secure a first ever Munster Senior Club Camogie title in Cappamore this afternoon.

Only four weeks on from garnering flagship county honours in their final debut, they became the first Clare team in 30 years and only second ever to soar to provincial senior silverware.

Their seventh consecutive championship win was hard-earned though as despite holding a six-point interval advantage after the aid of a strong gale, Scariff-Ogonnelloe had to dig very deep to fend off a resurgent Drom & Inch side that would eventually whittle the deficit down to just the minimum entering the final 10 minutes.

However, when needed most, captain Mairead Scanlan stepped up to end 32-minute barren streak with a 55th minute point before goalkeeper Aisling Corbett provided the insurance score in injury-time to cancel out an Eimear McGrath free.

Leading from start to finish, the newcomers got off to the perfect start when their most experienced player Marian Rodgers raided for 1-1 inside the opening three minutes.

Further points through Corbett, Jennifer Daly and captain Scanlan carved out a healthy 1-4 to 0-0 cushion by the 22nd minute.  Drom & Inch finally settled with two of the last three points, both from Eimear McGrath frees.

And considering the strength of the breeze to come, the Tipperary champions would have been relatively satisfied to only trail by 1-5 to 0-2 by the break.

Drom & Inch’s comeback trail continued on the restart as five successive points, three from Siobhan McGrath, lessened the arrears to just one by the 53rd minute.

However, backed by gritty displays from Aoife Power, Susan Daly, Susan Vaughan, Ciara Doyle and Aisling Corry, Scariff-Ogonnelloe crucially never allowed their opponents to draw level as they finished strongly with points from captain Scanlan and goalkeeper Corbett to create a new chapter in their eight year history.

Scorers for Scariff-Ogonnelloe: Marian Rodgers (1-1); Aisling Corbett (2f), Mairead Scanlan (1f) (0-2 each); Jennifer Daly, Aoife Power (0-1 each)

Scorers for Drom & Inch: Eimear McGrath (0-4, 3f, 1’45); Siobhan McGrath (0-3); Miriam Campion (0-1)

Scariff-Ogonnelloe

1. Aisling Corbett

4. Holly McGee
3. Susan Daly
2. Alison McGee

10. Aisling Corry
6. Ciara Doyle
5. Susan Vaughan

8. Amy Barrett
9. Lynda Daly

12. Jennifer Daly
11. Mairead Scanlan (Captain)
7. Rachel Minogue

22. Alva Rodgers
13. Aoife Power
14. Marian Rodgers

Subs

17. Alison Madden for A. Rodgers (HT)
19. Cliona McNamara for J. Daly (49)

Drom & Inch

1. Caoimhe Bourke

2. Maria Connolly
3. Christina Brennan
4. Mairead Eviston

7. Aoife McGrath (Captain)
6. Maureen Ryan
5. Eimear Cahill

8. Niamh Long
9. Mary Burke

10. Dee Dunne
14. Niamh Treacy
11. Siobhan McGrath

13. Eimear McGrath
15. Miriam Campion
12. Joanne Ryan

Subs

18. Antoinette Kennedy for Long (36)
20. Edel Nyland for Dunne (55)

Referee: Andrew Larkin (Cork)

  • Elsewhere, Gailltir came out on top in the Intermediate Munster final, beating Toomevara by 2-17 to 1-11 while Sarsfields beat St Thomas’ on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-7 in the Galway camogie final. 

