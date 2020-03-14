Du Toit escapes with yellow despite TMO advice, Reds run Bulls ragged

Yellow card after 10 secs in Sharks v Stormers...TMO wanted red. Player hit taken off on stretcher. pic.twitter.com/tkiytdwUH9 — Cennydd Williams (@CennyddW) March 14, 2020 Source: Cennydd Williams /Twitter

FLANKER JOHAN DU Toit got the benefit of a difference of opinion between Super Rugby officials this afternoon after a dangerous tackle took scrum-half Louis Schreuder out in the air.

The Sharks 9 had to be stretchered off after the nasty landing appeared to knock him out.

Reviewing the collision TMO Willie Vos advised a red card for the incident straight from the kick-off, but referee AJ Jacobs decided to award a yellow card 12 seconds into the match.

Du Toit, younger brother of world player of the year Pieter-Steph, returned to help the Stormers in a tight contest. They took a 13-14 lead with just under 20 minutes to go in Durban, but the boot of Curwin Bosch guided the Sharks back into control before Makazole Mapimpi crossed to seal a deserved 24-14 win.

Earlier this morning, Brad Thorn’s Queensland Reds battled back from an early 17-point deficit to beat the Bulls 41-17.

Rosko Specman was in sensational form for the South African side as they scorched to an early lead, but the hosts found a superb rhythm through high-paced offloading attack and forced six tries without response to seal the win.