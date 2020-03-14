This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 14 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Du Toit escapes with yellow despite TMO advice, Reds run Bulls ragged

Scrum-half Louis Schreuder was stretchered off after the collision direct from the kick-off.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 3:46 PM
5 minutes ago 168 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5046535

FLANKER JOHAN DU Toit got the benefit of a difference of opinion between Super Rugby officials this afternoon after a dangerous tackle took scrum-half Louis Schreuder out in the air.

The Sharks 9 had to be stretchered off after the nasty landing appeared to knock him out.

Reviewing the collision TMO Willie Vos advised a red card for the incident straight from the kick-off, but referee AJ Jacobs decided to award a yellow card 12 seconds into the match.

Du Toit, younger brother of world player of the year Pieter-Steph, returned to help the Stormers in a tight contest. They took a 13-14 lead with just under 20 minutes to go in Durban, but the boot of Curwin Bosch guided the Sharks back into control before Makazole Mapimpi crossed to seal a deserved 24-14 win.

Earlier this morning, Brad Thorn’s Queensland Reds battled back from an early 17-point deficit to beat the Bulls 41-17.

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

Rosko Specman was in sensational form for the South African side as they scorched to an early lead, but the hosts found a superb rhythm through high-paced offloading attack and forced six tries without response to seal the win.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie