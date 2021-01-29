Dual star Saoirse Noonan generating attention from clubs abroad

Saoirse Noonan in possession for Cork City during their FAI Cup final defeat to Peamount United at Tallaght Stadium in December.

SAOIRSE NOONAN IS weighing up options outside Ireland following her exploits with Cork City during the 2020 season.

The 21-year-old played a pivotal role for her hometown club as they reached last month’s FAI Cup final, which ended in defeat to Peamount United at Tallaght Stadium.

She was named Women’s National League Player of the Month in September after contributing two important goals during a five-match win streak for the Leesiders.

Noonan’s performances saw her included in a provisional Republic of Ireland senior squad for the recent European Championship qualifier against Germany.

She’s now generating attention from beyond the domestic scene, with several clubs abroad registering their interest in a player who can operate in midfield and in attack.

Among them is Icelandic side Vikingur, whose head coach is fellow Cork native John Andrews, the former Coventry City, Mansfield Town and Cobh Ramblers defender.

Noonan has also been approached by English club Aston Villa, who are in a relegation battle in the Women’s Super League after being promoted last season.

Championship outfit London City Lionesses are another club that are understood to be keen on the talented youngster, who has had success in more than one code.

Were she to depart, Noonan’s loss would be keenly felt by Cork City. However, it would be a blow too for the Cork ladies’ football team, with whom she’s also a key player.

She enjoyed a particularly productive weekend in November – having scored the decisive goal to give Cork a winning start to their All-Ireland championship campaign at the expense of Kerry, she found the net twice 24 hours later against Treaty United to send Cork City into the FAI Cup final with a 2-0 victory.