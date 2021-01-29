BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 29 January 2021
Advertisement

Dual star Saoirse Noonan generating attention from clubs abroad

The talented 21-year-old enjoyed a successful 2020 season with FAI Cup runners-up Cork City.

By Paul Dollery Friday 29 Jan 2021, 11:01 AM
31 minutes ago 769 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5339109
Saoirse Noonan in possession for Cork City during their FAI Cup final defeat to Peamount United at Tallaght Stadium in December.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Saoirse Noonan in possession for Cork City during their FAI Cup final defeat to Peamount United at Tallaght Stadium in December.
Saoirse Noonan in possession for Cork City during their FAI Cup final defeat to Peamount United at Tallaght Stadium in December.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SAOIRSE NOONAN IS weighing up options outside Ireland following her exploits with Cork City during the 2020 season.

The 21-year-old played a pivotal role for her hometown club as they reached last month’s FAI Cup final, which ended in defeat to Peamount United at Tallaght Stadium.

She was named Women’s National League Player of the Month in September after contributing two important goals during a five-match win streak for the Leesiders.

Noonan’s performances saw her included in a provisional Republic of Ireland senior squad for the recent European Championship qualifier against Germany.

She’s now generating attention from beyond the domestic scene, with several clubs abroad registering their interest in a player who can operate in midfield and in attack.

Among them is Icelandic side Vikingur, whose head coach is fellow Cork native John Andrews, the former Coventry City, Mansfield Town and Cobh Ramblers defender.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Noonan has also been approached by English club Aston Villa, who are in a relegation battle in the Women’s Super League after being promoted last season.

Championship outfit London City Lionesses are another club that are understood to be keen on the talented youngster, who has had success in more than one code.

Were she to depart, Noonan’s loss would be keenly felt by Cork City. However, it would be a blow too for the Cork ladies’ football team, with whom she’s also a key player.

She enjoyed a particularly productive weekend in November – having scored the decisive goal to give Cork a winning start to their All-Ireland championship campaign at the expense of Kerry, she found the net twice 24 hours later against Treaty United to send Cork City into the FAI Cup final with a 2-0 victory. 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie