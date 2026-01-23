Reed seizes halfway lead in Dubai with Lowry and McIlroy both chasing

FORMER MASTERS CHAMPION Patrick Reed powered into a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday with a bogey-free 66.

The American carded four birdies and an eagle in his six-under par second round to reach nine-under overall, as he targets a first European Tour title since joining LIV Golf in 2022.

England’s Andy Sullivan is in second place on eight-under, while world number two Rory McIlroy is seven strokes off the pace on two-under for the tournament, in a tie for 20th.

Shane Lowry, who agonisingly missed victory in the Dubai Invitational last week, is tied for 13th at three-under after a 71. He is joined there by Tom McKibbin, who posted a 70 today, while Padraig Harrington missed the cut after a round of 77 today.

World number three Tommy Fleetwood could only muster a 72 and made the cut on the number at one-over.

McIlroy, bidding for his fifth title in the tournament, birdied the 18th to stay just about in touch heading into the weekend.

The Masters champion signed for a 69, four shots better than his opening round, recording six birdies and three bogeys.

He had picked up two shots and dropped two to be level par after eight holes, but then built up momentum with a 10-footer on the 9th for a birdie and pitched to within six inches on the par-five 10th for a tap-in. A bogey on the 12th set him back, before brilliant approach shots saw him putt from four feet on the 14th and one foot on the last.

“If I go out there tomorrow, maybe in slightly better conditions in the morning and post a low one, then I’ll be right in the mix come Sunday,” said McIlroy.

Lowry’s round of 71 brought him to three-under. He was one-over after his front nine but a superb tee shot at the par-three 7th paved the way for a birdie.

The Offaly native’s form improved from there with a birdie on the long 10th after he pitched to four feet, and he had further joy at another par-five when he tapped in from three feet on the 13th.

He was in trouble after finding rough off the tee on the 16th and ended up with a bogey, but bounced back with a brilliant 29-foot birdie on the 17th.

Overnight leader Francesco Molinari bounced back from a two-over front nine to card a level-par 72 and is tied for third on seven-under overall with fellow Italian Andrea Pavan.

Dane Nicolai Hojgaard is three strokes off the lead on six-under, one shot ahead of a group of five players which includes reigning champion Tyrrell Hatton.

The Englishman, who made the winning putt at last year’s Ryder Cup, holed his approach shot on the 17th for an eagle before adding a birdie on the final green.

“I’m, what, four back going into the weekend? It’s in a decent position, considering I don’t feel like I’ve played anywhere near what I’m capable of,” said Hatton, playing in his first event of the year.

“So hopefully I wake up tomorrow with a decent golf swing and a clearer head, and we’ll go out there and try our best.”

