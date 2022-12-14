Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 14 December 2022
Advertisement

Christie: Returning Gilroy 'a massive addition for Dublin'

DCU and Longford manager Paddy Christie gives his thoughts on Dessie Farrell’s off-season acquisition.

10 minutes ago 184 Views 0 Comments
Gilroy has been away from inter-county GAA since 2018.
Gilroy has been away from inter-county GAA since 2018.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

PAT GILROY’S RETURN to the fold with Dublin is a fascinating one, as the Sky Blues plan for 2023.

Dessie Farrell has elected to bring the 2011 All-Ireland winning manager into his backroom team, as the Dubs look to take back the Sam Maguire Cup following successive All-Ireland semi-final defeats.

Gilroy, who was noted as a delegator and a shrewd operator during his four years at the helm between 2009 and 2012, as well as in his one-year spell as the county’s hurling boss, will now operate under Farrell.

“It’s an interesting one,” says former Dublin footballer Paddy Christie.

“You’d wonder if you had a principal of a school, and then he left and came back as a teacher, how would they react to the new principal being in charge? I suppose some people might struggle with that.

“I don’t imagine Pat Gilroy will have that problem, because he’s shown himself to be a very good leader. One thing about good leaders, genuinely good leaders can take criticism and they can take direction from other people. It’s not all about you if you’re in charge. If you’re a principal of a school or a manager of a college team or a county team, you’re working with other people. And your job is to coordinate things, get everyone on the same hymn sheet.

“But you can certainly take guidance from people. You can communicate with people, take criticism sometimes, take guidance. So for me, I think that’s a massive addition for Dublin.

“I think that’s a big coup for Dessie Farrell. And it’s probably needed, because while they were very close to beating Kerry, I’d say he just needed something different, a new voice. There probably isn’t that injection of new players the last couple of years. So if you’re not having that, at least have a new angle of management.”

electric-ireland-gaa-higher-education-championship-draw Christie was speaking at the draw of the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championship. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

It remains to be seen what Gilroy’s exact role will be, with Lee Gannon unable to confirm last month when the news broke.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“I don’t know what Pat was like as a manager,” says Christie.

“But from things that I’ve heard him say or people in Vincent’s talking about him, he seems to be an organiser or a delegator, he’s quite thorough in his approach with things and he brings a lot of business management style stuff into football.

“I’m not sure how much of a tactician he is. He was on the Dublin panel when I came in, near the end of [his career]. I wouldn’t have ever really got to know him. But I’m sure he knows his stuff. But I’d say it’s more to do with the overall off-the-pitch stuff.

“Even his connections and his networking that he’d have there. He’d have an awful lot of contacts around the place. He was heavily involved in organising that DCU base where Dublin train, in St Clare’s and I think he put a lot of that in place and did a really good job. Things that he’s involved with, he seems to do very well.”

About the author:

About the author
Brian Barry
brianbarry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie