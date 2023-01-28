Farrell names strong Dublin team for National League opener

DUBLIN BEGIN LIFE in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League on Saturday evening, as Kildare come to Croke Park.

The Dubs, who were relegated from the top tier along with the Lilywhites in 2022, are hot favourites to seal promotion in the coming weeks.

And manager Dessie Farrell has named a strong team for the opening assignment of the season.

Con O’Callaghan makes his first appearance for the county since last summer’s Leinster final victory, and is joined in the full-forward line by Ciarán Kilkenny and Cormac Costello.

David O’Hanlon is selected in goal, while Michael Fitzsimons begins his 14th year with the Dubs in the full-back line.

Lee Gannon, John Small and Cian Murphy make up the half-back line, while Tom Lahiff will partner Brian Fenton at midfield.

Lorcan O’Dell has been given the number 11 jersey, and is flanked by Niall Scully and Seán Bugler.

Meanwhile, John Cleary has named his Cork team for their opener at home to Meath on Sunday.

Conor Corbett has put injury worries behind him to take his spot on the bench, while Ruairí Deane and Cathail O’Mahony are also named on a strong reserves list.

Dublin (v Kildare)

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

5. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St), 11. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge St), 12. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)

13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Cork (v Meath)

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam, 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 11. Sean Powter (Douglas), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh)

13. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

16. Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)

17. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

18. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

20. Shane Merritt (Mallow)

21. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

22. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

23. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

24. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

25. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

26. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

