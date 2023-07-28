Kilkenny and Bugler named on the Dublin bench for All-Ireland final with Kerry

CIARÁN KILKENNY AND Seán Bugler have both been named on the bench for Sunday’s All-Ireland football final against Kerry.

Bugler returns to the squad after missing the semi-final success over Monaghan with a calf injury, having earlier been a prominent figure this season for Dessie Farrell’s side.

Ciarán Kilkenny has also been named on the bench, the six-time All-Star winner having come on as a sub in Dublin’s last two wins over Mayo and Monaghan.

The Dublin starting side announced is the same as that which began the semi-final victory.

Jack McCaffrey and Dean Rock are other experienced figures on the bench.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

Subs