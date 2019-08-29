Quiz: Can you name Dublin's 2015-18 All-Ireland football final teams?

DUBLIN WILL HAVE their shot at GAA history on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park, an appearance in the All-Ireland senior football decider where they will attempt to complete five-in-a-row.

This particular run of final glories began in 2015 when they claimed victory by 0-12 to 0-9 against Kerry. It took them two attempts in 2016 to get the job done with 1-15 to 1-14 replay success over Mayo following the 2-9 to 0-15 draw.

Then in 2017 it was Mayo they defeated again by a narrow margin, 1-17 to 1-16, and last year they overcame Tyrone by 2-17 to 1-14 in Croke Park.

Jim Gavin’s side are aiming then to lift Sam Maguire for the fifth successive year but can you name the players who have featured in the deciders to get them to the brink of this feat?

Time to test your knowledge.

If it doesn’t display correctly, click here to play.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!