This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 23 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Free tickets available as Merrion Square hosts homecoming for Dublin's All-Ireland champions

There will be live performances from from Keywest, Eoin Thomas and The Rising Sons this weekend.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 23 Sep 2019, 11:59 AM
55 minutes ago 1,285 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4820751
Dublin supporters at last year's reception in Smithfield.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin supporters at last year's reception in Smithfield.
Dublin supporters at last year's reception in Smithfield.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A HOMECOMING RECEPTION will be held at Merrion Square for Dublin’s victorious men’s and ladies All-Ireland winners this Sunday afternoon.

Live performances from Keywest, Eoin Thomas and The Rising Sons, followed by interviews with former Dublin football stars hosted by Marty Morrissey will take place on 29 September.

“The homecoming will be full of colour and excitement and an opportunity for Dublin fans to reunite and relive sporting history with their heroes,” said Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul Mc Auliffe.

Jim Gavin’s side became the first senior men’s team in GAA history to win Sam Maguire five times in a row after overcoming Kerry by six points in a thrilling All-Ireland final replay at Croke Park.

Goals from Sineád Goldrick and Hannah O’Neill helped Mick Bohan’s ladies side see off the challenge of Galway 2-3 to 0-4 last weekend, as a result clinching their third consecutive All-Ireland crown.

Free tickets for this weekend’s reception have been issued to the Dublin County Board by Dublin City Council in order to be distributed to all Dublin GAA Clubs, while tickets can also be availed of for free online here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie