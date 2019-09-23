Free tickets available as Merrion Square hosts homecoming for Dublin's All-Ireland champions

A HOMECOMING RECEPTION will be held at Merrion Square for Dublin’s victorious men’s and ladies All-Ireland winners this Sunday afternoon.

Live performances from Keywest, Eoin Thomas and The Rising Sons, followed by interviews with former Dublin football stars hosted by Marty Morrissey will take place on 29 September.

“The homecoming will be full of colour and excitement and an opportunity for Dublin fans to reunite and relive sporting history with their heroes,” said Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul Mc Auliffe.

Jim Gavin’s side became the first senior men’s team in GAA history to win Sam Maguire five times in a row after overcoming Kerry by six points in a thrilling All-Ireland final replay at Croke Park.

Goals from Sineád Goldrick and Hannah O’Neill helped Mick Bohan’s ladies side see off the challenge of Galway 2-3 to 0-4 last weekend, as a result clinching their third consecutive All-Ireland crown.

Free tickets for this weekend’s reception have been issued to the Dublin County Board by Dublin City Council in order to be distributed to all Dublin GAA Clubs, while tickets can also be availed of for free online here.

