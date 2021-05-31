Dublin and Donegal agree to play semi-final at neutral venue

Dublin duo Davy Byrne and Brian Howard pictured after yesterday's victory over Galway at Tuam Stadium.

NEITHER DUBLIN NOR Donegal will have home advantage for their forthcoming semi-final clash in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Instead of tossing a coin for the right to host the game, the counties have agreed for it to be staged at a neutral venue.

Due to Kerry having played fewer home games than Tyrone, the Kingdom will be at home in the other semi-final.

In the relegation play-offs, Monaghan will be at home to Galway, while Armagh won the toss for home advantage in their meeting with Roscommon.

Dates, times and venues for all semi-finals and play-offs – which are scheduled for the weekend of 12/13 June – will be confirmed later today by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

Division 1

Semi-finals

Donegal v Dublin (neutral venue by agreement)

Tyrone v Kerry (Kerry venue)

Relegation play-off

Armagh v Roscommon (Armagh venue*)

Monaghan v Galway (Monaghan venue)

Division 2

Semi-finals

Mayo v Clare (Clare venue*)

Meath v Kildare (Kildare venue*)

Relegation play-off

Down v Laois (Down venue)

Westmeath v Cork (Cork venue)

Division 3

Semi-finals

Derry v Limerick (neutral venue by agreement)

Fermanagh v Offaly (Offaly venue*)

Relegation play-off

Cavan v Wicklow (neutral venue by agreement)

Longford v Tipperary (Longford venue*)

Division 4

Semi-finals

Antrim v Waterford (Waterford venue)

Louth v Carlow (Carlow venue)

*Draw for venue made by the CCCC