Monday 31 May 2021
Dublin and Donegal agree to play semi-final at neutral venue

The teams are due to square off on the weekend of 12/13 June.

By Paul Dollery Monday 31 May 2021, 1:58 PM
Dublin duo Davy Byrne and Brian Howard pictured after yesterday's victory over Galway at Tuam Stadium.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dublin duo Davy Byrne and Brian Howard pictured after yesterday's victory over Galway at Tuam Stadium.
Dublin duo Davy Byrne and Brian Howard pictured after yesterday's victory over Galway at Tuam Stadium.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

NEITHER DUBLIN NOR Donegal will have home advantage for their forthcoming semi-final clash in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Instead of tossing a coin for the right to host the game, the counties have agreed for it to be staged at a neutral venue.

Due to Kerry having played fewer home games than Tyrone, the Kingdom will be at home in the other semi-final.

In the relegation play-offs, Monaghan will be at home to Galway, while Armagh won the toss for home advantage in their meeting with Roscommon.

Dates, times and venues for all semi-finals and play-offs – which are scheduled for the weekend of 12/13 June – will be confirmed later today by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

Division 1

Semi-finals
Donegal v Dublin (neutral venue by agreement)
Tyrone v Kerry (Kerry venue)

Relegation play-off
Armagh v Roscommon (Armagh venue*)
Monaghan v Galway (Monaghan venue)

Division 2

Semi-finals
Mayo v Clare (Clare venue*)
Meath v Kildare (Kildare venue*)

Relegation play-off
Down v Laois (Down venue)
Westmeath v Cork (Cork venue)

Division 3

Semi-finals
Derry v Limerick (neutral venue by agreement)
Fermanagh v Offaly (Offaly venue*)

Relegation play-off
Cavan v Wicklow (neutral venue by agreement)
Longford v Tipperary (Longford venue*)

Division 4

Semi-finals
Antrim v Waterford (Waterford venue)
Louth v Carlow (Carlow venue)

*Draw for venue made by the CCCC

