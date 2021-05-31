Dublin and Donegal agree to play semi-final at neutral venue

NEITHER DUBLIN NOR Donegal will have home advantage for their forthcoming semi-final clash in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.
Instead of tossing a coin for the right to host the game, the counties have agreed for it to be staged at a neutral venue.
Due to Kerry having played fewer home games than Tyrone, the Kingdom will be at home in the other semi-final.
In the relegation play-offs, Monaghan will be at home to Galway, while Armagh won the toss for home advantage in their meeting with Roscommon.
Dates, times and venues for all semi-finals and play-offs – which are scheduled for the weekend of 12/13 June – will be confirmed later today by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).
Division 1
Semi-finals
Donegal v Dublin (neutral venue by agreement)
Tyrone v Kerry (Kerry venue)
Relegation play-off
Armagh v Roscommon (Armagh venue*)
Monaghan v Galway (Monaghan venue)
Division 2
Semi-finals
Mayo v Clare (Clare venue*)
Meath v Kildare (Kildare venue*)
Relegation play-off
Down v Laois (Down venue)
Westmeath v Cork (Cork venue)
Division 3
Semi-finals
Derry v Limerick (neutral venue by agreement)
Fermanagh v Offaly (Offaly venue*)
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Relegation play-off
Cavan v Wicklow (neutral venue by agreement)
Longford v Tipperary (Longford venue*)
Division 4
Semi-finals
Antrim v Waterford (Waterford venue)
Louth v Carlow (Carlow venue)
*Draw for venue made by the CCCC
COMMENTS (2)