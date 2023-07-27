Bench boys: Who can make the difference as the final goes into the melting pot?

AHEAD OF SUNDAY’S final, we wonder whether Jack O’Connor or Dessie Farrell have slept the soundest this week as they roll over the various permutations of line-ups and team selections.

Fresh from his Tailteann Cup triumph, Colm O’Rourke made a point in his column that maybe the best way is to pick the team that finishes the game, and work back from there.

It’s a thought that Dublin and Kerry have long figured out, because of the almost uniformity in their approach this championship. There is the suspicion though that Dublin have the edge, having whipped the dust covers off Ciaran Kilkenny, Jack McCaffrey and Dean Rock – among others – in their last two games.

Here we look at the options available to both managers.

Dublin

The Dubs have played eight games in all this championship, and made 40 subs in all. Tallied up, they have gained 3-14 in scores from their substitutes.

It’s a decent figure off the bench, but Dessie Farrell has a dilemma to face in his forward line. It’s widely felt that Ciaran Kilkenny losing his place for the last two games was an effort to squeeze a bit more out of him in an offensive sense.

In the inside line, he will stick with Colm Basquel, who has impressed enough in substitute appearances in the Leinster final rout of Louth (where he scored a goal) and Roscommon, to earn a place on the starting grid, along with Paul Mannion (two times spring from the bench) and Cormac Costello (two from the bench).

The half forward line could be Con O’Callaghan, Ciaran Kilkenny and Niall Scully could keep his place. Leaving Paddy Small, Sean Bugler and Dean Rock (who came on in six of their eight games) to be the finishers in the forward ranks.

Further back, Tom Lahiff, Lorcan O’Dell and Cian Murphy are viable options, while Jack McCaffrey will come in soon after half time to offer a line-breaking option.

Kerry

Kerry have mirrored Dublin with an average of five subs per games, in their six games.

Where they differ is how much scoring they have garnered from the bench, with just 0-4 from 30 substitutions. It hasn’t stopped them reaching the final with some similarly lop-sided results in the games against Tipperary, Clare and Tyrone.

Jack O’Connor’s options are slightly weakened by the absence of Tony Brosnan with a respiratory problem, but he will be hoping that Killian Spillane can come through as a serious option.

Last year, Paul Murphy came on in the final for Brian Ó Beaglaíoch. That move will be reversed this time around with Ó Beaglaíoch coming on as a sub in all but the Cork game to shore up the defence.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Stephen O'Brien is a man to make an impact. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Stephen O’Brien has been introduced in all six games, and Ruairí Murphy has been sprung four times. The half-forward line is well stacked with another buzzy wing forward in Micheál Burns (three substitute appearances). Barry Dan O’Sullivan could be used for his heft around the middle if occasion demands.

There will be slight concerns over the lack of back-up for inside forwards. But then again, two words; David. Clifford.