Saturday 22 May 2021
Dublin recover from slow start to power past Antrim at Parnell Park

Mattie Kenny’s side hit seven points without reply in the first half.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 May 2021, 7:59 PM
Ronan Hayes scored a second-half goal for Dublin.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

DUBLIN RECOVERED FROM a slow start to record a deserved 1-26 to 1-18 win over Antrim in their NHL Division 1B clash at Parnell Park.

Donal Burke led the scoring once again for Dublin with 0-7 as the hosts delivered an early blow with the two sides due to meet in the Leinster SHC quarter-finals later this summer.

The Saffrons – who have now lost two on the bounce since their round one win over Clare – led four times in the early stages before Dublin took control, hitting seven points without reply to move into a 0-13 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

Their advantage could have been even greater, but Antrim goalkeeper Ryan Elliott produced two brilliant saves from Cian O’Sullivan.

The hosts had moved 10 points clear by the time Antrim registered the first goal of the evening in the second period, Neil McManus finding the net with a penalty to cut the deficit back to seven points.

However Dublin quickly responded with a goal of their own courtesy of Ronan Hayes.

Antrim then scored six of the game’s next seven scores, cutting Dublin’s lead back to just five points, but Mattie Kenny’s side took control again with a flurry of points to hold out for an eight-point win.

