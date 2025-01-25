The Niall Ó Ceallacháin era begins as Dubs cruise to 14-point win over Antrim

Dublin 1-25

Antrim 0-14

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

NIALL Ó CEALLACHÁIN must feel like nothing can go wrong for his teams when they pitch up at Croke Park.

Just six days after leading Na Fianna to All-Ireland club success there, the new Sky Blues boss experienced that winning feeling all over again.

This time it was Antrim who felt the pain as the visitors slumped to a surprisingly heavy 14-point loss at GAA HQ in Division 1B of the NHL.

None of the Na Fianna players were involved while experienced performers like 2024 captain Paddy Smyth, Danny Sutcliffe and Ronan Hayes were absent too, along with Eoghan O’Donnell who has quit to play football.

But a Dublin side with debutants David Lucey, Paddy Dunleavy and Iain Ó hEithir in defence coughed up just 14 points in total, and only six from open play, and cantered to success.

Conal Ó Riain was another newcomer in blue and the Kilmacud Crokes man, an U20 last year, also seized the opportunity with 1-3 overall while free-taker Cian O’Sullivan slotted 13 points on the evening, 11 from placed balls.

Ó Riain’s ninth-minute goal left Dublin five points clear at that early stage and already there was an ominous feeling about things from an Antrim perspective.

New Antrim boss Davy Fitzgerald spoke beforehand about needing to improve their away record but they never looked like grabbing a result here and will hope for an improvement against Offaly in Tullamore on February 9. Dublin will be back in action the same afternoon against Westmeath in Mullingar.

Ó Ceallacháin went with a new-look Dublin side that contained just six starters – John Bellew, Chris Crummey, Daire Gray, Brian Hayes, Conor Burke and Darragh Power – from last June’s All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Cork.

Crummey led the team out after being handed the captaincy for the second time in his senior career with Conor Burke as vice-captain.

Crummey has played in the half-forward line in the past but looks set to be a defensive mainstay in the Ó Ceallacháin era with a commanding centre-back display.

He blasted one trademark long-range score in a first-half when Dublin were largely on top, allowing them to reach the interval with a 1-14 to 0-9 lead.

In the absence of regular free-takers and Na Fianna duo Donal Burke and Colin Currie, O’Sullivan was handed placed ball duties for Dublin and split the posts nine times in the first-half alone.

Ó Riain’s goal was the standout moment of the first 35 minutes or so, the St Brigid’s man controlling the ball firstly on the left before striking to the Antrim net.

Keelan Molloy was a late addition to the Antrim lineup. They also had an experienced performer in centre-back Eoghan Campbell who is one of their new vice-captains, along with Conor Johnston.

Paddy Burke and Nigel Elliott are Antrim’s two new joint captains and Elliott hit one of their first-half points.

The Saffrons were wasteful though and dropped too many point attempts short in the opening period with the bulk of their scores coming from McNaughton frees. They are without ACL victim Conal Cunning and badly missed him.

It didn’t get any better for the Ulster side after the restart with just a solitary point in the third quarter, from Niall McKenna.

Dublin didn’t exactly cut loose in comparison but powerful full-forward John Hetherton hit his second of the evening and O’Sullivan continued to convert from frees and open play.

All of which left Dublin with a commanding 1-19 to 0-12 lead approaching the hour mark.

Antrim needed a miracle at that stage, or at least a goal to hint at some late drama, but it never arrived as Dublin finished with a series of points to gloss the scoreline.

Substitute Cillian Hayes, Crummey, Conor Burke, Dara Purcell and Ó Riain again were on the mark in the closing stages while O Ceallachain rolled on all five of his permitted subs including newcomer Jack Lambert from Ballyboden.

Dublin scorers: Cian O’Sullivan 0-13 (0-11f), Conal Ó Riain 1-3, John Hetherton 0-2, Dara Purcell 0-3, Chris Crummey 0-2, Cillian Hayes 0-1, Conor Burke 0-1.

Antrim scorers: James McNaugton 0-10 (0-8f), Niall McKenna 0-2, Niall O’Connor 0-1, Nigel Elliott 0-1.

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields)

3. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes)

4. Iain Ó hEithir (Ballinteer St Johns)

7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

5. Paddy Dunleavy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

9. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

15. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)

12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

10. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes)

11. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

Substitutes:

22. Diarmuid Ó Dulaing (Commercials) for Whitely (53)

18. Sean Gallagher (Naomh Barrog) for Gray (46)

21. Cillian Hayes (St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh) for Hayes (57)

23. David Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes) for Hetherton (60)

20. Jack Lambert (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Dunleavy (63)

Antrim

1. Ryan Elliott (Cu Chullain)

2. Conor Boyd (Mac Uilin)

5. Declan McCloskey (Na Seamroga)

4. Paddy Burke (Ruairi Og)

7. Conal Bohill (Naomh Eoin)

3. Ryan McGarry (Cu Chullain)

6. Eoghan Campbell (Ruairi Og)

8. Scott Walsh (Ruairi Og)

11. Nigel Elliot (Cu Chullain)

9. Paul Boyle (Na Seamroga)

22. Keelan Molloy (Cu Chullain)

10. Niall McKenna (MacUilin)

14. Eoin O’Neill (Cu Chullain)

15. Niall O’Connor (Naomh Eanna)

12. James McNaughton (Na Seamroga)

Substitutes:

18. Eoin McFerran (Cu Chullain) for Boyd (h/t)

17. Gerard Walsh (O’Donovan Rossa) for McGarry (h/t)

23. Seaan Elliott (Cu Chullain) for O’Connor (48)

19. Joe Maskey (Naomh Eanna) for Bohill (54)

24. Joseph McLaughlin (Ruairi Og) for O’Neill (66)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).